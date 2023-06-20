Cerca nel sito
 
Mattarella: Italy 'on the front line' in assisting refugees

20 giugno 2023 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Italy has remained "on the frontline" in welcoming refugees and continues to cooperate closely with the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) in assisting them, president Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday - World Refugee Day.

"Italy has always been on the front line in fulfilling its noble duty of solidarity, assistance, and reception, as laid down in the Constitution in respect of those who are disempowered from exercising their rights and democratic liberties in their own countries," Mattarella said in a statement.

"Being fully aware of the numerous challenges that see us play a major role in defending refugees, I would like to thank the UN High Commissioner, to whom Italy is bound by close ties of cooperation," the statement continued.

Mattarella also thanked local officials and reception centre personnel "who, with great professionalism and a profound humanitarian spirit, work daily to alleviate the suffering of refugees and guarantee them access to essential services".

The statement recalled the plight of some 100 million men, women, and children around the world who are forced flee their homes "to seek refuge from "persecution, abuse, and violence".

"Initiatives to provide these people with assistance – especially to the refugees in conditions of particular vulnerability – must go hand in hand with a most urgent pursuit of a long-term structural solution," Mattarella underlined.

