Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

12:21 Roma, accordo con Adidas: è ufficiale

12:15 Ucraina, morta a 37 anni scrittrice Victoria Amelina: ferita in raid su Kramatorsk

11:53 Cinema, 'Indiana Jones' domina il box office

11:51 Ascolti tv, vince la replica di 'Scomparsa' su Rai1

11:41 Ue, Tajani: "Impossibile qualsiasi accordo con Le Pen e Afd"

11:38 Cicconi al Palazzo Reale di Palermo con l'installazione site-specific che si trasforma al crepuscolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mattarella lauds Lula's 'defence of democracy'

21 giugno 2023 | 15.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro overrun Brazil's parliament (National Congress) on 8 January, 2023

President Sergio Mattarella has hailed his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's "defence of democracy", saying his official visit to Italy on Wednesday offered a chance to bolster bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation.

Welcoming Lula and his delegation to the Quirinal Palace in Rome for talks, Mattarella said the three-times Brazilian president's visit was "an honour for Italy".

"I want to express my great appreciation for his defence of democracy and parliament from an assault on Parliament that sought to subvert the electoral results. It was crucial moment of great democracy," Mattarella said.

Mattarella referred to the 8 January attack on Brazil's federal government buildings in the capital, Brasilia, including the legislature (National Congress) by a mob of supporters of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro after Lula's victory in the 2022 presidential election, in a bid to overthrow him.

" His (Lula's) presence here is once again an occasion to reaffirm the closeness and friendship between Brazil and Italy and the will to increase our collaboration in every respect," said Mattarella.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Mattarella Lula democracy ties
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza