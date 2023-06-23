Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 10:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:18 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Russia usa mammiferi marini contro sommozzatori nemici"

10:10 Mes, Calenda: "Ratifica? Da governo gigantesca supercazzola"

10:08 Morto il padre di Fabri Fibra e Nesli, lutto a Senigallia

09:53 'The Sound of Colors', Migani (Serravalle Designer Outlet): "Felici di contribuire ai festeggiamenti del pride"

09:49 Treviso, rissa tra giovanissimi a Carbonera: 14enne accoltellato

09:48 Terremoto oggi in provincia di Treviso, scossa registrata a Fregona

09:46 Calciomercato Juve, ecco Timothy Weah. Inter su Azpilicueta

09:38 'The Sound of Colors', la B. Fujiko: "Felice di partecipare ad un evento che promuove l'inclusione"

09:35 Incidente a Matera, un morto e tre feriti in scontro fra due auto

09:32 Carburante, prezzi benzina e gasolio in lieve rialzo oggi in Italia

09:15 Draft Nba 2023, Wembanyama e le sorprese. Golden State: ecco Chris Paul

09:13 Nautica, boom richieste noleggio barche su piattaforma SamBoat

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mauve Group Announced Winner of 'Excellence in Global Mobility' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards

23 giugno 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Relocate Globalnd

LONDON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group is delighted to announce it has been presented with the 'Excellence in Global Mobility, Global Policy Design or Implementation' Award at the Think Global People and Relocate Awards 2023.

Announced at The Innovation Festival for Global Working, the award ceremony celebrated the achievements of leading organisations across the global mobility and international relocation sector.

During The Innovation Festival for Global Working, Mauve CEO Ann Ellis took part in a keynote panel discussing how the evolution of global trends is impacting diverse industry sectors. Chaired by BAFTA-nominated journalist Jayne Constantinis, Ann was joined by Valérie Besanceney, Executive Director at Safe Passage Across Networks and Demetra Marcantonio, Director of KPMG's Global Mobility Services team.

The global mobility accolade accepted by CEO Ann Ellis recognises Mauve's contribution to relocation management, by supporting organisations with global business expansion, overseas mobility projects, and maximising return on investment. 

The award application discussed the solutions Mauve provides across the Not-for-Profit sector, to showcase how its expertise support businesses with global mobility projects. The application was supplemented by a supporting video and all applications were then scrutinised by a panel of judges.

Mauve Group was credited by the judges for its innovative employment solutions and for providing "an inspirational approach for all organisations wishing to operate effectively without jeopardising compliance requirements".

CEO Ann Ellis expressed, "Myself and the team are thrilled to receive this award. Gaining recognition for the delivery of excellent global mobility services that prioritise the utmost compliance, enables us to raise our visibility and support more clients globally."

This is Mauve's second award win of 2023 to date – a testament to Mauve's authenticity and expertise in an increasingly competitive sector.

About Mauve:

With over 27 years of experience, Mauve Group is a leading global HR, Employer of Record, and business consultancy solutions provider. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons, press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108914/Mauve_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mauve-group-announced-winner-of-excellence-in-global-mobility-award-at-the-think-global-people-and-relocate-awards-301858372.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Altro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA been presented it has Relocate Awards been
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, indagini continuano
News to go
Passaporto, "per rilascio appuntamenti impossibili in 6 città"
News to go
Smart working e lavoratori fragili, le ultime novità
News to go
Caso Orlandi, Promotore giustizia Vaticano: "Piste di indagine meritevoli di approfondimento"
News to go
Tredicesime e straordinari, novità all'orizzonte
News to go
Maturità 2023, al classico Seneca e problemi con funzioni allo scientifico: seconda prova
News to go
Titan, nessuna traccia: si affievoliscono speranze
News to go
Sicurezza stradale, in Cdm il disegno di legge
News to go
Lula a Roma incontra Papa Francesco, Meloni e Mattarella
News to go
Meloni: "Vogliamo fisco alleato di chi fa impresa"
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Pausa in controffensiva Kiev"
News to go
Solstizio d'estate, il giorno più lungo dell'anno
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza