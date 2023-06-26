Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:21
comunicato stampa

Mauve Group Awarded ISO 27001 Certification - The International Standard of Security of Data and Information Held by Businesses

26 giugno 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

British Assessment Bureau

LONDON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mauve Group, a leading provider of global HR, employment, and business consultancy solutions has been awarded ISO 27001 certification.

Awarded by the British Assessment Bureau, this certification is the international standard for managing risks related to the security of information and data held by an organisation.

This certification demonstrates Mauve's commitment to providing the utmost levels of security to its clients.

Obtaining ISO 27001 certification involved rigorous assessments of Mauve's information security infrastructure – confirming that Mauve employs a spectrum of procedures, such as security information management, robust client confidentiality policies, risk management strategies, and data encryption across the entire organisation.

Companies that are awarded ISO 27001 certification for complying with relevant legal requirements - including GDPR - can benefit from strengthened data security; securing valuable information assets and minimising data threats.

Jonathan Ellis, Mauve Group's System Operations Manager expressed:

"We are delighted to announce Mauve Group has been awarded ISO 27001 certification, which highlights our dedication to upholding the International Standard of Security of Data and Information. This accreditation reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest levels of compliance and proactively mitigating risk to protect our clients' information and data."

Gaining global recognition for operating with a gold standard of practice in the security of information management reaffirms Mauve's position as a trusted global industry leader.

ISO 27001 certification strengthens the organisation's outstanding reputation for compliance and security, providing Mauve with greater visibility to support its growing client base on a global scale. 

About Mauve:

Leading the global mobility industry for over 27 years, Mauve Group is a provider of global Employer of Record and business expansion solutions.

Mauve's services allow companies to provide compliant local employment to their remote workers, without setting up a legal entity themselves. Mauve has developed the global knowledge to support businesses of any size and industry planning to expand internationally.

For more information, please contact Ellie Simmons at press@mauvegroup.com or visit www.mauvegroup.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108914/Mauve_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mauve-group-awarded-iso-27001-certification--the-international-standard-of-security-of-data-and-information-held-by-businesses-301861148.html

