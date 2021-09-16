Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 17 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:02 Green pass obbligatorio per tutti i lavoratori dal 15 ottobre

23:35 Raggi, Fico e Di Maio eletti nel Comitato di Garanzia M5S

23:07 Europa League, Leicester-Napoli 2-2: doppietta Osimhen

22:46 M5s, Conte: "Il mio cuore batte a sinistra"

22:29 Green Pass obbligatorio, Salvini: "Non si può complicare la vita a italiani"

22:25 Malpensa, bomba d'acqua: gommoni per salvare automobilisti - video

22:11 Incendio in appartamento a Roma, morta una donna

21:48 Maltempo a Malpensa, automobilisti bloccati dall'acqua

21:37 Covid, scintille Franceschini-Speranza su capienza teatri

20:54 Europa League, Galatasaray-Lazio 1-0

20:48 Roma, esplosione in una palazzina: c'è una vittima

20:06 Rdc, Tridico: 'Con cig e bonus ridotto del 55% perdita reddito durante pandemia'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MAX Burgers Serves Up mParticle as its Customer Data Platform

16 settembre 2021 | 17.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Popular Quick Service Restaurant to Evolve Personalization and Improve Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that MAX Burgers, Sweden's favorite restaurant chain, has selected mParticle as its Customer Data Platform (CDP). After a thorough evaluation of the CDP market, MAX Burgers chose mParticle to evolve the company's personalization initiatives and improve customer experiences, while supporting consumer privacy and governmental regulations such as GDPR.

MAX Burgers is one of the most popular restaurant chains in Sweden, outperforming other leading chains. With over 170 restaurants worldwide, MAX Burgers has been consistently recognized for having the most satisfied customers and has ranked at the top in taste tests across the board. As the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry begins to invest heavily in a physical-digital hybrid customer experience, industry pioneers such as MAX Burgers are turning to technology solutions like mParticle to build innovative digital experiences and drive a competitive advantage.

"Personalisation in all forms is becoming more and more important. mParticle's clear focus on mobile and deep experience in the QSR industry is a perfect match for MAX Burgers and our strategic priorities," said Maria Ziv, chief marketing officer at MAX Burgers. "Implementing mParticle is the key underpinning of our customer data strategy as we continue to invest in providing a world class customer experience for our guests in Sweden and around the world."

With a focus on providing an improved guest experience, MAX Burgers will use mParticle to improve personalization in the MAX mobile app, make communications more relevant and simplify the purchase process. MAX Burgers will deploy mParticle as its central, GDPR-compliant storage for customer data, providing the ability to orchestrate data across all customer channels - mobile, web and in store - and access a single, real-time view of each customer.

"A focus on quality has propelled MAX Burgers to the top of its industry. With mParticle, they can now raise the bar to deliver the highest quality experience to each and every customer," said Dave Myers, co-founder and COO at mParticle. "mParticle's CDP provides the critical customer data infrastructure and compliance capabilities needed to deliver on this promise time after time."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth. We simplify customer data infrastructure resulting in cleaner code, improved site and app performance, less maintenance and reclaimed engineering time. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, and London.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro as its Customer as Popular Quick Service Restaurant Popular Quick Service Restaurant to Evolve Personalization
Vedi anche
News to go
Salone nautico, via a Genova
News to go
Whirlpool conferma i licenziamenti
News to go
Femminicidio, parlamento europeo chiede nuove leggi
News to go
Aumento delle bollette, interviene il governo
News to go
Space X è in orbita, è il primo volo di soli civili
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio sul lavoro: le decisioni del governo
News to go
Difesa, missione a Londra per il ministro Guerini
News to go
Roma, gli nega accesso senza mascherina: pestato negoziante
News to go
Debito pubblico, nuovo record a luglio
News to go
Giocattolo antidoto a pandemia, in 6 mesi +18% vendite
News to go
Covid, bollettino 15 settembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza