Martedì 30 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:24
Maximizing Benefits: Upgrading to 800W Microinverters in Solar Power Systems

30 maggio 2023 | 04.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WENZHOU, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar industry's rapid expansion has sparked a significant shift in the European market, transitioning from 600W to 800W microinverters. BENY Inverters, a reputable industry authority, highlights the numerous advantages associated with this transition.

The appeal of 600W microinverters lies in their ability to perform low-voltage maximum power point tracking (MPPT), along with their exceptional safety, reliability, and straightforward installation process, especially suited for shaded or irregular layouts. In response to market demands, Germany has plans to raise the capacity limit for microinverters from 600W to 800W. Although European Union (EU) regulations currently exempt sub-800W equipment from impacting the power grid, Germany aims to align its regulations accordingly by the end of 2023, reflecting the growing demand for higher-power microinverters.

The surging demand for higher-power microinverters, exemplified by the 800W models, is driven by cost savings and improved performance. Despite their higher initial costs, 800W microinverters offer enhanced efficiency and power density, rendering them highly compatible with high-power photovoltaic (PV) modules. By achieving greater energy production with fewer inverters, they contribute to long-term cost reduction for photovoltaic systems and the levelized cost of energy. Additionally, 800W microinverters exhibit improved flexibility, enabling seamless compatibility with diverse panel configurations, while also requiring reduced maintenance compared to their 600W counterparts. This transition aligns harmoniously with market demands and prevailing technological trends, solidifying the position of 800W microinverters as the mainstream choice and an economically efficient solution to meet the ever-growing energy needs.

The BENY 800W microinverter sets new performance standards with exceptional specifications. It outperforms competitors in the market, boasting a maximum single continuous input current of 26A, peak conversion efficiency of 96.5%, and MPPT efficiency of 99.8%. Its unique compatibility with two photovoltaic modules (350-600Wp) offers system designers greater flexibility, while its capability to handle ultra-high-power double-sided double-glass modules allows for usage beyond 800W output, resulting in higher energy yield for large-scale projects. For small-scale systems, the BENY 800W microinverter supports up to four photovoltaic modules (200-300Wp), ensuring easy setup. With a 25-year warranty, it guarantees long-term stability and environmental benefits, making it an outstanding choice for efficient energy conversion.

BENY 800W microinverter undergoing testing, global launch before September. Prioritize performance, reliability, strict quality control. Innovating renewable energy adoption. Stay tuned for launch date. Visit www.beny.com for BENY New Energy products. Let's embark on a bright solar future together!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maximizing-benefits-upgrading-to-800w-microinverters-in-solar-power-systems-301836814.html

Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza significant shift reputable industry authority European market upgrading
