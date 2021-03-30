Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 06:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:11 Europei Under 21, Slovenia-Italia 0-4: azzurrini ai quarti

22:34 Scanzi vaccinato, Berlinguer: "Sospeso da Cartabianca"

21:45 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "Virus non andrà via nemmeno con vaccino"

21:09 Vaccini Covid, Cirio a Figliuolo: "Meno fogli e più fiale"

21:03 Vaccino AstraZeneca, in Germania solo a over 60

20:56 Covid Italia, "impegno Lega per riaperture già da aprile"

20:39 Renzi: "Se non vai in Bahrain non hai attenzione..."

20:19 Cassa integrazione, Orlando: "Ore saranno azzerate per grandi aziende"

20:14 Assegno unico figli, ok da luglio: a chi spetta

19:51 M5S, Rousseau lancia raccolta fondi: "Serve vostro aiuto"

19:15 Covid Sicilia, dati falsi su contagi: oggi niente bollettino

18:54 Prosegue la corsa di Sinner, ai quarti di finale a Miami

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Maybelline New York Announces ITZY As Global Spokesmodels

31 marzo 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the world's leading cosmetics brand, is excited to announce K-pop band ITZY as the newest global spokesmodels to join the Maybelline family. Marking the first-ever musical group signed to the brand, ITZY's members - Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna - join Maybelline's diverse talent roster including supermodel Gigi Hadid and actress Storm Reid.

Formed in 2019 and signed by JYP Entertainment, ITZY burst onto the scene by smashing records with "Dalla Dalla," the quintet's debut single that peaked at #2 on Billboard's YouTube chart and #1 on iTunes' song chart in twelve regions. With four albums, a successful reality series, an 11-city showcase tour, and countless accolades (including 11 Rookie of the Year/Best New Artist awards) under their belts in just two years, ITZY continues to rise in popularity around the world. Their upcoming album set to drop on April 30, "Guess Who," promises to further cement the girl group as a global force.

Their fans are drawn not only to their statement-making style, smooth dance moves, and catchy tunes, but the inspiring messages of empowerment that encourage listeners to be unapologetically themselves. ITZY's slogan, "All in us," is a reflection of the group's core values, which include self-confidence and unconditional self-love. These beliefs come through in their music. Each song carries a message for the world and their fans and aims to inspire people daily. ITZY's spirit and positive platform sync up with Maybelline's brand values of confidence, empowerment, and inclusivity.

"I have been watching ITZY's inspiring rise and was drawn to how dynamic they are both as a group and individuals," says Trisha Ayyagari, Global Brand President, Maybelline New York. "ITZY champions self-love, individuality, and self-expression to their fans and global community. Their energy is powerful and I am so excited to bring these voices to Maybelline!"

As a group that exudes confidence, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna credit makeup experimentation as a way to express themselves in their own unique way while simultaneously showcasing the personality and power of ITZY.

"We have always admired the Maybelline brand and are so excited to be able to contribute our creativity, positivity, and energy to their global community," said ITZY. "It's a huge opportunity to bring new sides of ourselves to our fans and to remind the world that being confident and bold is in all of us."

ITZY will first appear in Maybelline's Hypersharp Liner, Ultimatte Lipstick, and SuperStay Foundations campaigns in Asia this spring.

About Maybelline New York Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression and help everyone, everywhere to bravely take on their world. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $10 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

Contact:  Kristen Tully - KTully@maybelline.com   Mollie Michelson - Mollie.Michelson@maybelline.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1477832/Maybelline_New_York_ITZY.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27013 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Maybelline New York talent roster including world's leading cosmetics brand brand
Vedi anche
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza