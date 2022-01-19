Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:10 Covid oggi Israele, record contagi in 24 ore: sono 71.593

12:02 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 19 gennaio

12:01 Meloni positiva durante feste, già negativa a ripresa attività Aula

11:55 John Malkovich a Venezia senza green pass, rifiutato dall'hotel Danieli

11:53 Spada (Gemelli): "Con pandemia necessario colmare vulnus comunicativo"

11:50 Covid oggi Veneto, 21.207 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 19 gennaio

11:31 Covid oggi Usa, superata soglia 850mila morti

11:25 Quirinale, Conte: "Sì confronto ampio, ma via candidatura Berlusconi"

11:13 Variante Omicron, Giappone in parziale stato di emergenza

11:03 Quirinale, voto elettori positivi: ipotesi covid hotel

11:01 Covid oggi Italia, Oms: "E' quarto Paese con record contagi in 7 giorni, +25%"

10:49 Covid oggi Italia, da quarantena a conteggio casi: tavolo ministero Salute-Regioni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mayflower Entertainment: Action Adventure Game "Elementite" Out Now

19 gennaio 2022 | 06.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Hack & Slash game Elementite is available now

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Published by Mayflower Entertainment, Elementite is a third-person shooter RPG that fuses natural elements and futuristic firearms in a vast chaotic open world of challenges and secrets in a way never seen before. Users control Chrono, a combatant who has the unique ability to control the time element, allowing him to control battles using close-quarter combat skills and to finish off enemies with a heavy arsenal of firearms imbued with natural elements. Use fire, ice, electricity, and poison to unleash an incredible amount of combat combinations and strategies to overcome your opponents, while experiencing the ultra-realistic graphics powered by the Unreal Engine with Ray Tracing.

Elementite System

Elementite's combat system is divided into two distinct modes:

-In melee mode, Chrono uses his knife imbued with the element of time provided by his own body and performs various combos and abilities that influence time and space such as teleports, slow, time dilation, among others.

-In shooter mode, Chrono can use up to 4 firearms at the same time that fire shots imbued with the 4 elements fire, ice, electric and poison. As Elementite gives enemies the power of element damage immunity, the player must switch weapons to shoot the enemy using his weak point element.

As in all RPG Chrono has a system of talent points that can be used every time he levels up, he can focus his talents on 3 types: Power (Damage), Vitality (Resistance), Agility (time skills).

Other Features

- Stealth or armed combat.

- An open world with several primary and secondary missions and the freedom to play the level as many times as the player wants.

- An inventory with creation resources. Skill trees to develop your character in a way that adapts to the playstyle.

- New armor, firearms and melee.

- Battle arenas in other dimensions.

- Cinematics, battles with dynamic bosses.

- High-end graphics using UE4 and Ray Tracing

Trailer: http://mayflowerent.com/elementite/

Title

Elementite

Platform

Steam

Sales Method

Steam digital download

Genre

Action, Adventure

Release Date

January 20, 2022

Price

$24.99

Content Rating

Pending

Publisher Website: http://www.mayflowerent.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/mayflowerent Twitter: https://twitter.com/mayflower_games

Elementite Steam page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1503180/Elementite/

Copyright Mayflower Entertainment Co., Ltd. 2022 - all rights reserved! Licensed to and published in South Korea by Mayflower Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1725707/Elementite_ver_2.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza slash game Elementite action Adventure game hack Elementite
Vedi anche
News to go
Calcio, Lewandowski miglior giocatore dell'anno
News to go
Covid, Emilia Romagna prima per tamponi fai da te
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 18 gennaio
News to go
Lucca, scoperto giro di false assunzioni
News to go
Scuola, Giannelli: "280mila classi in didattica mista"
News to go
Una proposta per combattere la povertà lavorativa
News to go
Beni culturali, furti patrimonio: 5 arresti
News to go
Grillo indagato a Milano per contratti pubblicitari con Moby
News to go
Auto, a dicembre in Ue immatricolazioni -22,8%
News to go
Bollette, attesa per nuove misure anti-rincari
News to go
Parlamento europeo, Metsola nuova presidente
News to go
5 anni fa la tragedia di Rigopiano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza