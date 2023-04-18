Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 12:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:08 Usa, sbaglia vialetto: 20enne uccisa dal proprietario di casa

11:50 Cina, Pechino contro il G7: su Taiwan "calunnie e diffamazioni"

11:27 Ascolti tv, vince 'L'Isola dei Famosi': 2.919.000 spettatori

11:17 Berlusconi, seconda notte fuori dalla terapia intensiva

10:58 Alfredo Cospito, la difesa: "Incostituzionale pena fissa ergastolo"

10:46 Isola dei famosi 2023, "i normodotati" e la gaffe di Ilary Blasi- Video

10:43 Ultima Generazione, nuovo blocco del traffico a Roma: interviene la polizia - Video

10:32 Scontri Sudan, tregua di 24 ore per evacuare feriti e civili

10:08 Caso Giletti, direttore di Rai Radio: "Nessun caffè preso con lui"

10:01 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russia sta distruggendo Bakhmut"

09:55 Melito di Napoli, arrestati sindaco e presidente Consiglio comunale

09:38 A Palermo tre giorni dedicati alla memoria del gen. Dalla Chiesa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Maypharm's Hyalmass filler with Hybrid Technology obtained CE to hit Europe and America's market

18 aprile 2023 | 11.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Being already popular on South Asia market, particularly in Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, China, for Hybrid Technology and highly dense HA for long-lasting effect, Hyalmass filler obtains CE to properly enter Europe, America etc markets.

Along with Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna and Eyebella, Hyalmass has passed a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee device's performance. It was developed by adding a local anaesthetic lidocaine to lessen pain during the procedure. It also contains a soft tissue material hyaluronic acid and aimed at temporary improvement of wrinkles. Hyalmass is made of a homogenized hyaluronic acid, which is Maypharm's own product that creates a high bio-compatibility rate.

Hyalmass is a cosmetic treatment that aims to restore volume and smooth out wrinkles in the face. This procedure is performed using hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance in the body that provides hydration and fullness to the skin.

Unique push rod of Hyalmass was designed to enable the user to insert it for the procedure with less effort. The handle design is specially developed to fit various sizes of hands and prevent from slipping. 

Main benefit of using Hyalmass filler is immediate and noticeable results. After the treatment, patients can expect to see an improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin, as well as an increase in overall facial volume. The results can last for up to 12 months and the treatment is safe and effective for most people.

In addition to its cosmetic benefits, the Hyalmass filler can also have a positive impact on a person's confidence and self-esteem. By restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles, patients can feel more youthful and refreshed, which can lead to an improvement in their overall well-being.

In conclusion, Hyalmass filler is a popular cosmetic treatment that offers a simple and effective solution for restoring volume and smoothing out wrinkles in the face. Whether you look forward to improving your appearance or boosting your confidence, this treatment is the best option to consider.

Maypharm is looking forward to becoming well-known manufacturer of dermal fillers for their safety and efficiency, and being on highest demand on every market, Asia, Middle East and Africa or South and North America.

Visit the website for detailed information: http://www.maypharm.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056663/Maypharm_s_Hyalmass_filler.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056664/Maypharm_s_Hyalmass_filler.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharms-hyalmass-filler-with-hybrid-technology-obtained-ce-to-hit-europe-and-americas-market-301800102.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza etc markets hit Europe market America's market
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza