Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:21
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Controffensiva prende slancio intorno a Bakhmut"

10:50 Prof colpita da pallini a Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo su voto in condotta"

10:39 Elezioni Molise 2023, urne aperte fino alle 15

10:37 Wimbledon 2023, oggi qualificazioni per 16 italiani

10:23 Elezioni Grecia 2023, Mitsotakis trionfa: oggi il mandato da premier

10:15 Ucraina, Nato: "Rivolta Wagner dimostra errore strategico Putin"

10:10 Pensioni minime, a luglio gli aumenti arretrati

09:58 Liberate due tartarughe nella zona delle piattaforme Eni a largo di Ravenna

09:29 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina e diesel in lieve rialzo

09:16 Incidente Lido di Camaiore, scontro auto-moto: 2 feriti, grave 60enne

09:11 Trieste, incendio in casa: trovata morta una donna

08:42 Torna il caldo africano con l’anticiclone Scipione, ma non durerà: previsioni meteo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MDJM Announces the Acquisition and Renovation of Two New U.K. Hotel Properties as a Part of its Globalization Strategy

26 giugno 2023 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LETHAM, United Kingdom, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: MDJH) (the "Company" or "MDJM"), an integrated global culture-driven asset management company, recently completed the acquisition and renovation of two new properties, Fernie Castle and Robin Hill Hotel, in the United Kingdom. The acquisition and renovation of the two properties, each with their own inimitable historical heritage and cultural value, represent the completion of the first phase of MDJM's repositioning and upgrade, driving the strategic transformation of its corporate globalization and setting out the business philosophy and strategic vision of its future business.

Tucked away among 17 acres of enchanting woodlands in Fife, Scotland, Fernie Castle stands as a captivating testament to 670 years of history and offers a unique experience. Guests can explore the untouched beauty of a native forest and a serene lake, where wildlife thrives undisturbed. There are 3 rare London Plane tress with over 900 years old inhabited by a lovely red squirrel family. The castle's turret, private lake, ancient igloo, and even a treehouse perched on top of six towering sycamore trees all evoke an aristocratic splendor of the past. After the completion of MDJM's acquisition and renovation, Fernie Castle is now available to host weddings of up to 180 guests with meticulous attention to detail that we believe will ensure an experience where history, elegance, and service converge to fulfill the dream of a romantic castle wedding.

Located in the heart of Torquay in southwest England, Robin Hill Hotel tempts guests with its vintage boutique charm, offering a delightful blend of nostalgia and elegance. Quintessentially English, it evokes nostalgia for times gone by and is a peaceful retreat just a short walk from the seafront, harbor, and multiple dining options. With a long and rich heritage, Robin Hill Hotel exudes an artistic vibe, providing a special experience for discerning guests. From its exquisite breakfast offerings and tranquil garden to the inviting bar and sunlit library, the hotel seamlessly combines British classics with modern amenities, making it a destination that transports guests back to a more traditional time.

"Since our NASDAQ listing, MDJM made a strategic decision to expand our global development footprint and set asset investment as our top priority," commented Siping Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MDJM. "Once we visited  ourselves, we found the profound value of the historical heritage of both properties very attractive. Based on our long-term investment plan, we have shaped our development strategy and business philosophy by focusing on investments in traditional-style properties. We intend to respect traditions through a combination of the exploration and development of historical and cultural properties with modern digital technology to create assets that have both historical and contemporary practical value. MDJM firmly believes that in this way, we can better respond to the market demand and maintain our value."

With the acquisition and renovation of these two properties completed and a team with a wealth of hotel and wedding planning experience in place, MDMJ's five-year vision is to continue exploring and developing high-quality historical and cultural properties by combining cutting-edge digital technology with such properties to create assets that encapsulate contemporary practical value.

About MDJM LTD

Founded in 2002, MDJM is an integrated global culture-driven asset management company that, through its subsidiaries, is undergoing business transformation and globalization transitioning, especially in the development of real estate-related hospitality, butler services and more. For more information, please visit http://ir.mdjmjh.com/.

Investor Contact:Sherry ZhengWeitian Group LLCEmail: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.comPhone: +1 718-213-7386

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140009/fernie.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mdjm-announces-the-acquisition-and-renovation-of-two-new-uk-hotel-properties-as-a-part-of-its-globalization-strategy-301862777.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Turismo Architettura_E_Edilizia Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza culture driven asset management company setting out business philosophy compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
News to go
Casa, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2023 prezzi su dello 0,1%"
News to go
Premier League, Newcastle punta a Hernandez
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza