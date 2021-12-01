Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:53
MDT Releases TMR4Mxx Magnetic Geartooth Sensor Series for Rotary Position and Speed Sensing with Five Gear-Module Configurations

01 dicembre 2021 | 09.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New TMR Sensors Enrich MDT's Rotary Sensor and Encoder Product Portfolio, Offering Customers Flexible Choices to Best Suit Their Needs

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MultiDimension Technology Co., Ltd. (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, has released the TMR4Mxx magnetic geartooth sensors for gear pitches in 0.2/0.3/0.4/0.5/0.8-module. They offer unique performance characteristics with high precision, large airgap tolerance and high-speed operation for rotary position and speed sensing in industrial applications including electrical spindle drives, CNC machines, servo motors, and elevators.

"TMR4Mxx are the underlying sensing components of MDT's GE-T/GE-A geartooth encoders. As they have steadily gained recognition and popularity as MDT's proprietary TMR-based geartooth encoders on the market, we release TMR4Mxx to assist customers who prefer taking sensor ICs and making their own designs. They are an extension to MDT's TMR40xx series, the metric-system geartooth sensors that have been supplied in volume for 10 years. All MDT's TMR geartooth sensor and encoder products share our TMR technology's common qualities, including high signal-to-noise-ratio, high resolution for small pitch detection, large air-gap tolerance, and excellent temperature stability and immunity to interference, thanks to MDT's unique TMR sensor design, leading-edge IP portfolio, and in-depth expertise in high-volume production." said Dr. Song Xue, Chairman and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "We provide a comprehensive product portfolio for geartooth rotary position and speed sensing applications, and let customers choose the best suitable way to realize the benefit of our TMR technology in their products. Whether they need fully-integrated rotary encoder modules, or they would rather take appropriate sensor ICs and design their own solutions, MDT will always be a dependable supplier and partner who is capable of expediting their design cycle and time-to-market with the a feature-rich product selection that closely matches the requirement and is readily available to the market."

MDT's geartooth sensors and encoders are available in the following product series. Please contact MDT for sampling, pricing and delivery inquires.

Product Series

Applicable Gear Pitches

Output

TMR4Mxx geartooth sensor

module-system, 0.2/0.3/0.4/0.5/0.8-module

dual differential analog

TMR40xx geartooth sensor

metric-system, 0.25/0.4/0.5/0.6/0.75/0.8/1.0/1.2/1.4/1.6/2.0/3.0mm

single/dual differential analog

GE-T/GE-Ageartoothencoder

module-system, 0.4/0.5/0.8-module (customizable)

digital incremental ABZ, analog sine/cosine 1Vpp

About MDTMultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Tokyo, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

Media ContactsJinfeng Liu, jinfeng.liu@dowayusa.com, Tel: +1-650-275-2318 (US), +86-189-3612-1156 (China)Jilie Wei, kevin.wei@dowaytech.com,Tel: +86-189-3612-1160 (China)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/565378/MULTIDIMENSION_TECHNOLOGY_CO__LTD__LOGO.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza encoder Product portfolio Magnetic Geartooth Sensor Series Sensor rotary
