Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 09:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:41 Ucraina, Meloni: "Italia lavora per pace giusta e duratura"

08:36 Morto Gian Piero Raveggi, storico dirigente Rai

08:30 Rivolta Wagner, sospetti su un alto generale russo. Nyt: "Conosceva piani Prigozhin"

07:55 Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa: 225 in poche ore sull'isola

07:48 Francia, poliziotto uccide 17enne: notte di disordini a Nanterre

07:43 Terremoto oggi in Sicilia, scossa di magnitudo 3.1 sull'Etna

07:38 Ucraina, raid russo su Kramatorsk: 8 morti. Oggi Zuppi a Mosca

23:34 Orsini: "Putin rafforzato, ora effetti tragici su guerra in Ucraina"

22:48 Julian Sands è morto, l'annuncio della polizia in California

22:30 Briatore: "Giorgia Meloni lavora molto, Draghi bravo a mandare via Conte..."

22:20 Berlusconi, Marta Fascina e il rebus testamento

22:09 Salvini: "Se ti stronchi di canne e guidi, ti tolgo la patente" - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Mecademic's Micro-SCARA is Now Available for Pre-Order

28 giugno 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MONTREAL and MUNICH, Germany, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecademic is pleased to announce and showcase its latest robotic innovation at Automatica in Munich. Early Access Program participants are testing this micro-SCARA robot across micro-automation applications that feature requirements such as high precision, speed, and a small footprint.

"We launched the Early Access Program for our SCARA robot in May. This program included select distributors, integrators, and end customers across North America, Europe, and Asia. We greatly appreciate the level of application testing and feedback from these selected experts," shared Philippe Beaulieu, Chief Commercial Officer at Mecademic Inc. He continues, "We are preparing for large-scale production to fulfill the pre-orders for this new micro-SCARA robot."

Building on the success and design principles of its Meca500 six-axis robotic arm is this latest micro-SCARA robot. Offering fast cycle times, precision, flexible programming, and space optimization, this micro-SCARA is ideal for small component design and manufacturing applications in electronics, optics, medical devices, and many other industries.

"As part of the Early Access Program for Mecademic's new micro-SCARA robot, we have been impressed with its performance and design. We feel the compact size and precision uniquely meets the strong demand we see in micro automation," stated Marcus Frei, CEO at NEXT. robotics. He continues, "Adding this SCARA robot to our comprehensive product portfolio amplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions."

Visit Booth #B4.302 at Automatica to see this latest innovation from Mecademic in action with Next Robotics.

For more information, contact us at sales@mecademic.com or complete ourpre-order form.

Mecademic is an award-winning robotics designer and manufacturer based in Montreal, Canada. We make the world's smallest, most precise, easy-to-use industrial robotic arms. Our customers have come to rely on us to automate precision tasks and delicate manipulations for the aerospace, automotive, manufacturing, electronics, jewelry, and other industries. Learn more about us.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141831/Mecademic_Industrial_Robotics_Mecademic_s_Micro_SCARA_is_Now_Ava.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mecademics-micro-scara-is-now-available-for-pre-order-301864668.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza testing this across micro automation small footprint testing
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, Rustichelli (Antitrust): "E' tassa più odiosa per famiglie"
News to go
Berlusconi, grande attesa per l'apertura del testamento
News to go
Dieselgate, ex capo Audi Stadler condannato a 1 anno e 9 mesi
News to go
Calabria, maxi operazione Carabinieri: 43 arresti per associazione mafiosa
News to go
Calciomercato, Onana sempre più tentato dal Manchester City. All'Inter in arrivo Thuram
News to go
Bonus Estate 2023 turismo: cos’è, a chi spetta
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Italia-Usa, telefonata tra Meloni e Biden
News to go
Decreto lavoro, dall'assegno di inclusione alla proroga dello smart working
News to go
Giovani, nel 2022 'Neet' sono il 19%
News to go
Tunisia, von der Leyen: "Ue finalizzerà presto memorandum intesa"
News to go
Milano, ferirono agenti a corteo per Cospito: 6 misure cautelari
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza