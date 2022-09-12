Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 22:55
comunicato stampa

Mecobit Begins New Period in Photo voltaic Powered Cryptocurrency Mining

12 settembre 2022 | 15.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecobit Solar is a company serving globally with an emphasis on high-quality solar at an affordable price, we're dedicated to providing the best solar-powered systems.  Based on system improvement and design, the Mecobit solar system users can use backup energy during a grid outage to help keep indispensable appliances running or power things like home appliances,dryer, pool pump or electric vehicle charger and even cryptocurrency mining rigs.

Our Solar system products includes the following: Portable solar station, Solar Panel kits (complete), Solar Unit M4000.

With the improvement to our innovation comes our upgraded Solar System that powers our cryptocurrency miners and other existing miners. Some cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are created by a process called proof of work which requires computers to "mine" the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering those computers involves large amounts of electricity.

Bitcoin is infamous for wasting enough electricity to add 40 million tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere a year—but now, a growing cadre of miners around the world are developing green, and lucrative, new strategies worth a fortune all their own.

As the share of solar-powered hash rate seems likely to grow, many see the potential for renewable energy use in Bitcoin mining as a virtuous cycle —Mecobit which provides the unique incentives in cryptocurrency mining, which propel operations to leverage the cheapest power possible, will encourage more operations worldwide to convert to renewable energy sources, like solar.

And as governments agree to reduce levels of carbon emissions and introduce additional incentives like investment tax credits, it's possible that the share of mining operations using solar power will increase even more.

Solar power may be considered green and renewable, but also that there are significant problems with solar, including the limits of sunlight hours.

Shipping costs

As a consequence of this, Mecobit will pay for both shipping and import tariffs, enabling customers to acquire everything they require to get started with no further costs beyond the cost of the device itself.

About Mecobit

Established in 2015 with the goal of developing and marketing the world's solar powered cryptocurrency miners, which can use either Ethash, SHA-256 or Scrypt technology depending on the miner's preference. The company asserts that it was the very first solar powered cryptocurrency mining enterprise in the world. "We wanted to revolutionise the industry with the solar panels by providing more power at a more affordable price than was previously thought to be possible"-B. Franci (Founder).

Mecobit is headquartered in Chiswick High Road,London, England, and has offices in several other cities across the world, including the United States. The company's website, www.mecobit.com provides additional information on the company and its products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1886890/MECOBIT_LOGO_Logo.jpg 

in Evidenza