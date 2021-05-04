Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 04 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 14:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:37 Insetto come cibo, primo ok dell'Europa

14:32 Variante Indiana, sindaco Latina: "Nessun caso tra positivi"

14:17 Vaccini Europa Covid, Italia al nono posto

14:16 Covid Basilicata, oggi 74 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 4 maggio

14:15 Cremona, sparatoria a San Bassano

14:14 Csm, 50% italiani non ha fiducia in magistratura: sondaggio Emg/Adnkronos

14:09 Inchiesta Report, Zaia in audizione: "Non sono qui per farmi processare"

13:55 Scuola, scontro social Azzolina-Marcucci

13:44 Pensioni, riconoscere 12 mesi per figlio alle mamme: la proposta

13:36 Fondi Lega, pm chiede condanne fino a 4 anni e 8 mesi per contabili

13:18 Strage Borsellino, unico agente scorta sopravvissuto smentisce pentito Avola

13:13 Vaccini, Lombardia e Marche vicine a 90% dosi somministrate

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Med7 LLC, announce the completion of a safety and efficacy study using Hempzorb81TM Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in patients with Type II Diabetes

04 maggio 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BLUFFDALE, Utah, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med7, LLC (www.Med7cbd.com) and HempCo, Inc. announce the completion of a human clinical study in patients with Type II Diabetes using Purzorb® technology, now trademarked as Hempzorb81TM. "This study will provide our customers and providers with evidence based products not seen to this point in the Industrial Hemp and CBD market place," said Matt Smith, CEO of Med7. This study was done with support from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as part of their small business grant program.

#1 Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Brand Doctors Recommend.

In this placebo-controlled study on 150 patients with Type II Diabetes, Hempzorb81TM demonstrated a significant effect on lowering the A1c with an average drop of 1.2 points versus placebo over six-months. Patients on Hempzorb81TM also lost an average of 14 lbs. and reduced their girth by 4 inches over placebo (www.hempzorb81.org).

Cannabidiol (CBD) alone or in combination with other cannabinoids has never shown a proven clinical effect in glucose management in large placebo-controlled studies. "A naturally occurring whole plant extract with multiple cannabinoids and other natural components can have strong entourage effects on cannabinoid receptors if they can get into the blood stream effectively," according to Paul Murray, CEO of HempCo. "These studies should give consumers and providers confidence that there are hemp products containing CBD that are backed by human clinical studies." 

Med7 also received support from the NIH with two other studies: The effect of Hempzorb81TM in Sleep Cycles and in patients with COVID-19.  "The study in COVID-19 patients was serendipitous to our Diabetes study and the pandemic. In the first few months of this clinical trial, COVID-19 hit the study group hard," said Smith. "None of the study subjects with COVID-19 dropped out of the study or were hospitalized so we studied these patients more closely. We are evaluating these results and hope to release them soon."   

About Med7

Med7® is a technology-driven health and wellness company that distributes full spectrum hemp CBD oil products using Purzorb® to medical professionals. Purzorb® is a patent pending technology that mimics the body's natural process of absorption by converting oil-based nutrients into water-soluble products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1500134/MED_7_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
now trademarked as Hempzorb81TM grant program as part as
Vedi anche
Messina, operazione antidroga nella roccaforte dello spaccio
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza