Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:47 Migranti, "oltre 1.400 alla deriva nel Canale di Sicilia, 400 rischiano la vita"

09:42 Vela d'epoca, a Monfalcone via al corso gratuito per maestri d'ascia

09:40 WhatsApp down oggi, impossibile mandare e ricevere messaggi

09:24 Ucraina, Steinmeier a Kiev: "Continueremo sostegno anche a livello militare"

09:06 Mario Giordano conferma: "'Fuori dal coro' sospesa dal 15 novembre"

09:06 Ancora caldo sull'Italia con l'anticiclone di Halloween, le previsioni

08:59 Carburanti, ancora in calo oggi i prezzi di benzina e diesel

08:31 Omicidio Lisa Gabriele, arrestato ex poliziotto

08:22 Brigata Aosta in Libano, workshop per gestire le crisi

07:54 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Salvezza prima di tutto ma fermare viaggi di morte"

07:39 Napoli, usura e spaccio: 11 arresti tra cui un carabiniere

07:01 Dinamo Zagabria-Milan, come vederla oggi in tv e in streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

MedAlliance SELUTION SLR Receives Coronary FDA IDE Approval

25 ottobre 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

GENEVA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following our communication last  week "MedAlliance to be acquired by Cordis", MedAlliance is pleased to make the following announcement: 

SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, has received FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval to initiate its coronary pivotal clinical trial.  This is the first sustained limus release coronary drug eluting balloon (DEB) to receive FDA IDE approval for In-stent Restenosis (ISR) indication. The study has already begun enrollment in Europe.

"We are pleased with the speed of European enrollment and look forward to enrolling the first US patient before the year end; US site selections are underway and will be finalized over the next several weeks. This study has the potential to address the important unmet need of a non-stent treatment for the ongoing problem of in-stent restenosis,"  commented Dr Don Cutlip, Principal Investigator of the IDE SELUTION4ISR Study and the Chief Medical Officer at, Baim Institute for Clinical Research.

"This is another significant milestone for MedAlliance: we were the first sustained limus release balloon to receive FDA IDE approval, the first to begin enrollment and now the first to have three applications approved.  This is the culmination of a multi-year R&D program that delivered comprehensive pre-clinical data meeting the very high standards of the US FDA," added Jeffrey B. Jump, MedAlliance Chairman and CEO.  "We are very pleased with the high level of market acceptance we are experiencing in Europe, Asia and South America, and we look forward to entering the US market following the successful culmination of this important clinical study and receipt of FDA approval.  We are currently enrolling our US Below-the-knee (BTK) study, enrollment is ahead of schedule.

"We have had significant success with enrollment of the larger randomized sister study, the international  coronary SELUTION DeNovo study, and are excited to offer this new treatment option to US patients, avoiding permanent metal implants.   No drug coated balloon is currently approved in the US for coronary indications." 

MedAlliance was the first drug-eluting balloon company to receive FDA Breakthrough Designation status.  In addition to the BTK and superficial femoral artery (SFA) indications for which the company received FDA IDE approval in May and August 2022, MedAlliance has now received coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR) IDE approval. In the next few weeks, MedAlliance plans to submit its 4th IDE application, for de novo coronary artery lesions, which will complement the substantial experience that the company has gained with the SELUTION DeNovo trial in Europe.  More than 540 patients of the 3,326 planned have already been enrolled in this ground-breaking coronary randomized controlled study comparing SELUTION SLR vs. any limus drug-eluting stent (DES). The study is powered to demonstrate superiority of SELUTION SLR DEB over DES for coronary de novo artery disease.  This is the largest DEB study ever initiated and has the potential to change medical practice where implants (metal stents) have been the standard of care for more than 30 years.

Enrollment of the IDE SELUTION4ISR FDA coronary study is already ongoing in Europe, and will start in the US later this year.  The trial will be conducted at up to 60 centers worldwide, and in up to 40 centers in the US.  This study is powered to demonstrate non-inferiority vs. standard of care, (80% against DES and 20% against POBA), and is currently 10% enrolled (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04280029).

SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in February 2020 and for the treatment of coronary artery disease in May 2020.

MedAlliance's unique DEB technology involves MicroReservoirs which contain a mixture of biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus applied as a coating on the surface of an angioplasty balloon. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug for up to 90 days1.

SELUTION SLR is commercially available in Europe, Asia, the  Middle East and the Americas (outside USA) and most other countries where the CE Mark is recognized  and over 10,000 units have already been used for patient treatments in routine clinical practice or as part of clinical trials.

Contact: Richard Kenyon, rkenyon@medalliance.com, +44 7831 569940

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928464/MedAlliance_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196864/MedAlliance_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/ae/news-releases/medalliance-selution-slr-receives-coronary-fda-ide--approval-301657801.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia MedAlliance to be be Following our communication MedAlliance SELUTION
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme Confartigianato: 900mila aziende e 3,5 milioni lavoratori a rischio
News to go
Oggi lo spettacolo dell'eclissi solare
News to go
Confindustria, Bonomi: "Energia e Lavoro priorità da affrontare"
News to go
Governo, Cingolani lavorerà come consulente a titolo gratuito
New to go
Incontro Papa-Macron in Vaticano: colloquio di oltre un'ora
News to go
Gb, Rishi Sunak è il nuovo premier
News to go
Carenza di farmaci in Italia, allarme Federfarma
News to go
Boca Juniors campione d'Argentina
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza