Giovedì 04 Febbraio 2021
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its First Quarter 2021 Results

04 febbraio 2021
TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its first quarter 2021 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on February 23, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 5:30 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, March 23rd, 2021 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 9195676#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until May 25, 2021.

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, Paul.Lehmann@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834; Internet: www.bmo.com, Twitter: @BMOmedia

 

