Martedì 09 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 19:06
Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results

09 novembre 2021 | 18.50
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 3, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call RebroadcastA rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 28, 2021 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 9195676#.

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until February 28, 2022.

Internet: www.bmo.comTwitter: @BMOmedia

For News Media Enquiries: Paul Gammal, Toronto, paul.gammal@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

