Martedì 14 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

MEDIA ADVISORY - RICHARD MCLAREN TO PRESENT FINAL PHASE OF BOXING INVESTIGATION

14 giugno 2022
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Richard H. McLaren will announce the final phase of his investigation into international boxing at a live press conference as well as on a Zoom webcast on June 20, 2022. This final phase of the investigation examined the activity of the individuals involved in the management and administration of the AIBA during and after the presidencies of C.K. Wu and Gafur Rakhimov.

He will also report on the use of AI in vetting referees and judges and on the results of a survey that canvassed the National Federations.

Professor McLaren was appointed by the International Boxing Association (AIBA) in June 2021 to investigate possible irregularities in the judging and refereeing and corruption during the Rio Olympic Games in 2016 and through to 2021.

WHAT:

McLaren Independent Boxing Investigation

WHEN:

June 20, 2022

TIME:

2 p.m. (CEST)

WHERE:

Arcades Room, The Beau-Rivage Hotel, Lausanne, Switzerland

There will be space for local reporters who wish to attend the event in person. Please confirm your presence by email: catherine.doyle@communicationsavenue.com

Journalists wishing to attend the Zoom webcast must register in advance using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FVGWJ9m7TdeV6eLs5eTG7Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Catherine Doyle, Avenue Strategic Communications, Tel: +1-514-641-3266, Email: catherine.doyle@communicationsavenue.com

