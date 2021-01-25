Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Gennaio 2021
Media Alert: Qualys QSC EMEA 2021 - Free Virtual User Conference - Kicks Off Today

25 gennaio 2021 | 09.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

4000+ registered attendees will choose from more than 55 learning sessions

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, is kicking off its next free virtual user conference, QSC EMEA 2021, today. Qualys Security Conference (QSC) EMEA 2021 runs 25th January to 9th February and brings together more than 4000 customers, strategic partners and industry experts for thought leadership, education and hands-on training.

The conference gives security professionals and leaders an inside view of disruptive changes the industry faces while roadmap breakouts and product demos will showcase the whys and how's of the Qualys Cloud Platform and apps.

Qualys is bringing this innovative virtual format to EMEA, delivering a wider variety of sessions, additional EMEA case studies, and for the first time, it is offering free training to its EMEA-based customers.  Attendees will choose from more than 55 learning sessions over two weeks. Sessions include:

RegisterRegister for QSC EMEA 2021at www.qualys.com/qsc/2021/emea/. By attending the event live, you'll be able to ask questions, view answers and network with Qualys engineers and other attendees. All keynotes will be subtitled in French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic. Replays of sessions will be available for those who can't attend all sessions.

About Qualys Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions with over 15,700 active customers in more than 130 countries, including a majority of each of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and consolidate their security and compliance solutions in a single platform and build security into digital transformation initiatives for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.  

The Qualys Cloud Platform and its integrated Cloud Apps deliver businesses critical security intelligence continuously, enabling them to automate the full spectrum of auditing, compliance, and protection for IT systems and web applications across on premises, endpoints, cloud, containers, and mobile environments. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has established strategic partnerships with leading cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform, and managed service providers and consulting organizations including Accenture, BT, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Deutsche Telekom, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, NTT, Optiv, SecureWorks, Tata Communications, Verizon and Wipro. The company is also a founding member of the Cloud Security Alliance. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.  

Qualys and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies. 

Media Contact: Tami Casey, Qualys (650) 801-6196 Tcasey@qualys.com

Qualys, Inc., Redwood City, Calif.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/483098/Qualys_Logo.jpg  

