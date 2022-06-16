Mediaocean Joins the TikTok Marketing Partner Program as a Badged Partner

New integration and solutions bring self-service ad creation, management, and optimization to TikTok

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean (www.Mediaocean.com), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, announced today that it officially joined the TikTok Marketing Partner Program as a badged partner. Mediaocean first announced its partnership with TikTok in September of 2021 and now offers self-service functionality to create, manage, and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. With one billion people around the world using the TikTok platform, it has become a critical component of marketing strategies for brands and their agency partners.

With the latest product release, Mediaocean Social Ads (Scope) clients can now automate the delivery of reporting and manage ad campaigns across TikTok. The addition of TikTok provides clients with industry-leading tools to manage Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest through a common interface. Brands and agencies can accelerate their campaigns with even more intuitive workflows and automation, adding an advanced level of control to maximize paid social efficiency. Advertisers can discover, activate, and scale first-party audiences using Scope’s full audience suite of capabilities while incorporating source-of-truth measurement data to uncover and accelerate true business outcomes.

“This expansion puts us one step ahead of other platforms that are just beginning to leverage tools and services to scale with TikTok advertising,” said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. “Mediaocean clients have enjoyed strong outcomes by leveraging the capabilities we first introduced last year, and we are excited to offer an even greater depth of support to execute self-service ad campaigns on TikTok alongside other platforms.”

Mediaocean Social Ads (Scope) clients will benefit from a number of new features:

"Through TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “We're thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. We can’t wait to collaborate with partners to bring a creative and joyful experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community.”

Mediaocean serves as an independent, media-neutral player in the ad tech ecosystem, providing control and trust for brands, agencies, media suppliers, technology partners, and data providers. Mediaocean was recently recognized by the 2022 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ Ad Tech report with the Customers Choice distinction, and ranks as a G2 Social Media Advertising Leader for the spring of 2022.

Visit Mediaocean.com/TikTok for more information.

About MediaoceanMediaocean is the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. With more than $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean connects brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. Using AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean powers campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,700 staff across 30 global offices and supports over 100,000 people using its products. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

