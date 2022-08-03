Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 12:57
comunicato stampa

MEDICAPTURE LAUNCHES MVR TOUCHPRO™ : INCLUDES NEW MEDICAL-GRADE, 10-INCH, MULTI-TOUCH MTS101 MONITOR WITH MVR™ DOCUMENTATION AND RECORDING SYSTEM

03 agosto 2022 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New Patent Pending USB Powered MTS101 Monitor Meets Increasing Demand for Location Flexibility in the OR

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCapture Inc., a leading manufacturer of medical imaging systems and hospital connectivity software, announces the availability of its new MVR TouchPro™, the combination of a premium-quality MVR medical video recording system with a new medical-grade, 10-inch, multi-touch monitor, the MTS101. 

One of the most scalable and highest performance systems in the industry, the MVR TouchPro offers direct network and WiFi connections to PACS with the ability to control surgical sessions from anywhere in the OR, thanks to the bundled MTS101 multi-touch monitor.

The Pat. Pend. USB powered MTS101 multi-touch monitor features "plug and play" setup and easy VESA Mount capability, making it easy to position it in any location in the operating room. Using the large 10-inch user interface, teams can enter patient data, zoom in, edit videos, and develop reports.

In addition to the MTS101, the MVR TouchPro comes with a host of advanced and unique features, including full-patient workflow, with a DICOM Made Easy™ upgrade option, for easy and fast retrieval of patient information and transfer of studies to PACS, and a 4K Ultra HD upgrade option to record delicate surgeries in stunning detail.  Both upgrades can be instantly accessed with an activation code when ready to add on.

"The MVR TouchPro with the MTS101 is a complete package for hospitals that require advanced medical video recording systems that are easy to set up and simple to use," said Bernd Jotzat, Product Manager. "Surgical teams can position the monitor anywhere in the OR and handle powerful workflow capability with a swipe of the finger, just like a smartphone."

The MTS101 multi-touch monitor that comes with the MVR TouchPro can also be purchased alone to use with any other MediCapture MVR medical imaging system, and it is available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of endoscopy and other surgical video equipment.

"A versatile plug and play touch screen monitor was a highly expected add-on from our hospital and OEM customers," said Mike Bishop, President and CEO. "With the increasing need to manage and share video content in the surgical market, MediCapture is also working on several storage and peripheral products that will enhance its MVR systems portfolio". 

The new MVR TouchPro™ and MTS101 is in stock and available for immediate delivery. For more information on the availability of the MVR TouchPro and the MTS101 Monitor with Touch Screen, contact MediCapture at sales@medicapture.com or call 888-922-7887 (US); +1 503-445-6935 (outside the US).

MediCapture Inc. is a leading manufacturer of medical imaging systems and DICOM compliant software connectivity suites. The company's imaging systems supports a guided workflow from video capture through PACS archiving. Designed for compatibility with any medical video camera, MediCapture's imaging systems are marketed by the world's largest manufacturers of endoscopes, surgical microscopes, and robotic surgery systems. For more information on MediCapture and its products, visit medicapture.com.

CONTACT:Sherrie WaltersEnsemble Communicationssherriewalters@ensemblecomms.com610-551-4716

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1869583/MVR_TouchPro.jpg

 

