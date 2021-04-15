Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 09:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:15 Covid Brasile, mancano sedativi: pazienti legati ai letti

07:19 Afroamericano ucciso a Minneapolis, poliziotta esce dal carcere

00:28 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, resta stop negli Usa

00:08 Riaperture e zona gialla, ristoranti e palestre aspettano news

23:51 Champions, Real Madrid e Manchester City in semifinale

21:47 Covid Napoli, oggi 80% affluenza agli hub di vaccinazione

21:42 Afghanistan, Di Maio: "Storica decisione ritiro truppe dopo 20 anni"

21:22 Covid, Biden: "Nel mondo ci sarà un'altra pandemia"

21:15 La Francia avanza a Piazza Affari

21:13 Riaperture e regole zona gialla, venerdì cabina di regia

20:28 Ex Ilva, Stato entra in A.Mittal: nasce Acciaierie d'Italia

20:23 Giorgetti: "Da Fondo Garanzia Pmi risultati sorprendenti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG launches two new MatriDerm® products

15 aprile 2021 | 08.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG expands its MatriDerm® portfolio with the launch of MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix

HAMBURG, Germany, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MatriDerm® is a single-use three-dimensional acellular dermal matrix composed of bovine collagen fibers and bovine elastin. MatriDerm® is indicated for use in the management of full-thickness and partial wounds. The technology is supported by over 170 peer reviewed published articles and currently sold across the world having treated over 300,000 patients worldwide.

MatriDerm Product Portfolio Expansion

The two new products as an extension of the MatriDerm® product portfolio offer surgeons more flexibility in the treatment of complex wounds when it comes to one- and two-stage surgical procedures utilizing a split-thickness skin graft.

Designed with input from Plastic and Trauma Surgeons, the two new products come in four sizes and three different thicknesses (1mm, 2mm and 3mm). Key features also include:

®®

"Since we launched MatriDerm® Dermal Matrix in 2005, we have built a strong network of international KOLs from different specialties. We listen to their needs and discuss product features which can improve the treatment of wounds and therefore the aesthetic outcome. The two new products are based on the feedback we got from the market," said Diana Ferro, President & CEO of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

"Our goal is to optimize outcomes in conjunction with the skill of the surgeons for their patients. These two new products will bring many benefits to surgeons and their patients in the treatment of complex surgical wound reconstruction," said Jason Gugliuzza, Vice President MedCare Solutions of MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack AG.

About:

MedSkin Solutions Dr. Suwelack is a Germany-based expert in biotech solutions for tissue regeneration and skin health. Our technological core competence is our proprietary Advanced CryoSafe® Method that allows us to maintain and refine the response of bioactive materials. Our science-based solutions create effective and easy-to-use treatments that deliver added value and serve equally patients and physicians. For our Customers, we develop the most effective, targeted and cost-efficient solutions in Regenerative Medicine, Advanced Wound Care and Skin Care.

Note: Both products, MatriDerm® Flex Dermal Matrix and MatriDerm® Fenestrated Dermal Matrix, have received CE-certification and will be rolled out in the second half 2021.

www.medskin-suwelack.com

Medskin Solutions Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486064/MatriDerm_Product_Portfolio_Expansion.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1486065/Medskin_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Fenestrated Dermal Matrix Flex Dermal Matrix portfolio
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza