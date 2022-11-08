Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 08 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:57
comunicato stampa

Meet at Qatar World Cup! Unilumin LED Displays Light Up the Lusail Stadium

08 novembre 2022 | 03.31
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is going to start on November 21st, and its finals will be held in Lusail Stadium, the largest stadium in Qatar.

With the popularity of LED technology, LED display and display control system have become the standard equipment of many international sports venues. As the representative of LED Intelligent Manufacturing in China, Unilumin and the international famous enterprise Daktronics jointly provided LED displays for the FIFA World Cup Qatar. Among them, the large LED scoring screens made by Unilumin will  light up the football pitch.

Qatar has high temperature and strong sunlight intensity, which requires the LED displays used in this World Cup to have better heat dissipation, higher brightness and other outstanding performance. To provide better watching experience for all fans around the world, the technical team of Unilumin customized the design of cabinet and applied the specific module mask, driver IC and chip, which can improve heat dissipation efficiency by more than 50%. The brightness is also greatly improved, which can not only ensure the long-term stable operation of displays, but also guarantee the clear display under the strong light, so that the audience of all positions can enjoy the game.

Furthermore, Unilumin's LED display terminals are equipped with its self-developed display control and operation and maintenance platform that realizes intelligent remote control of playback, broadcast and interaction during the event. As an important interactive medium for information release and interaction with the audience, it will be the star of the Lusail Stadium.

Following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, FIBA Men's Basketball European Cup and other major sports events, Unilumin has once again made its self-developed high-tech products an indispensable part of major international sports events with its high-quality product  design, product customization, on-site technical guidance and aftersales services.

CONTACTYao Zhang+86-13028704049u0012804@unilumin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1940115/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-at-qatar-world-cup-unilumin-led-displays-light-up-the-lusail-stadium-301670982.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
