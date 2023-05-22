Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 22 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:06 Ascolti tv, Rai3 con 'Che Tempo Che Fa' vince la serata

10:42 G7, Cina convoca ambasciatore Giappone: "Pechino diffamata"

10:30 Ippica: in 10.000 al Derby Day delle Capannelle, trionfa Goldenas nell'edizione numero 140

10:29 Bakhmut epicentro battaglia. Russia: "Come Hiroshima? Distrutte entrambe da Usa"

10:28 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio in lieve rialzo oggi in Italia

10:05 Instagram down nella notte tra il 21 e il 22 maggio: cosa è successo

09:51 Brindisi, omicidio Paolo Stasi: eseguite 5 misure cautelari

09:19 Milano, 51enne precipita da settimo piano e muore: in casa trovato altro cadavere

08:30 Berlusconi: "Sto meglio, è stata dura ma ho sempre avuto fiducia"

08:10 Ucraina, centrale nucleare Zaporizhzhia sospende produzione

08:03 Alluvione Emilia Romagna, ancora allerta rossa. Meloni nelle zone colpite: "Governo c'è"

07:40 Elezioni Grecia, conservatori Mitsotakis vincono ma non raggiungono maggioranza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Meet SINBON Electronics at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany

22 maggio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We proudly announce that SINBON Electronics is attending "EUROBIKE 2023" for the first time at Messe Frankfurt, Germany through June 21st – 23rd, 2023 at booth E27 in Hall 9.2.

We will be showcasing the customized and integrated e-bike services from component design and manufacturing to cloud-based electrical control systems with IoT capabilities. This includes interconnection solutions for e-bikes, and e-bike tracking & anti-theft solutions, software solution and maintenance system. 

We look forward to meeting you at EUROBIKE! Read more about SINBON's e-bike solutions.

About EUROBIKE

EUROBIKE is the central platform for the bike and future mobility world. It has grown because its accessibility in terms of transport and technology in combination with new themes is creating the basis for growth in every facet.

About SINBON Electronics

Established in 1989 in Taiwan, SINBON Electronics is a leading provider of integrated design and production services of bespoke interconnect solution. Thanks to its expertise in e-mobility field, SINBON's solutions improve overall sustainability and help address one of the global challenges, climate change. The group quickly expands their know-how and experiences from the standardized automotive applications into a more bespoke market such as the autonomous and micro-mobility applications. 

To know more about SINBON's service, please visit www.sinbon.com or follow them on LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2080216/Article_pic.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meet-sinbon-electronics-at-eurobike-2023-germany-301829355.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Sport Sport Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at EUROBIKE 2023 Germany at Messe Frankfurt EUROBIKE 2023 at
Vedi anche
News to go
Calderoli: "Autonomia da approvare entro il 2023"
News to go
Gp Imola 2023, biglietti imborsati o utilizzati nel 2024
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Difficile fare previsione danni ma sono ingenti"
News to go
Ucraina, Biden al G7: "Nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari"
News to go
Grecia elezioni 2023, exit poll: conservatori Mitsotakis in testa
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Cdm
News to go
Farmaci, da Ema linee guida all'industria
News to go
Grano, Coldiretti: persa produzione di 400 milioni di chili
News to go
Meteo in Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Napoli, frode su biglietti per partite al 'Maradona'
News to go
Afghanistan, Unicef: "16 milioni di bambini hanno bisogno di assistenza umanitaria"
News to go
Nube radioattiva oggi, Polonia nega emergenza: "Situazione normale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza