Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:11 Covid oggi Italia, 6.503 contagi e 69 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:45 Consulti gratis e supporto medico, al via il mese del benessere sessuale

17:31 No Green pass delusi a Roma: "Ci aspettavamo migliaia di persone"

17:27 Covid oggi Lombardia, 688 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 1 settembre

17:12 Green pass, Sibilia: "No ambiguità, politici rendano pubblico il loro"

16:48 Covid oggi Campania, 491 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:36 Covid oggi Sardegna, 389 contagi: bollettino 1 settembre

16:31 L'ex ministro Bonafede si sposa, 150 invitati: Conte sì, Grillo no

16:21 Expo Dubai diventa partner ufficiale del Milan

16:18 Green pass, ottenerlo è un'odissea per molti cittadini

16:14 Reddito di cittadinanza, Briatore: "Andava sospeso da maggio a ottobre"

16:07 Da Bolle a Fresu, al Padiglione Italia grandi nomi cultura e spettacolo a Expo Dubai

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Meet the 2021 WISE Awards Winners

01 settembre 2021 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has unveiled the six winners of the 2021 WISE Awards. The innovative projects are being recognized for their work addressing today's most urgent education challenges. This year's winners are:

 

 

The Delhi Government's Happiness Curriculum partnered with Dream a Dream and other NGOs to create a space in the school curricula dedicated to well-being, happiness, mindfulness, and other important social-emotional skills. Their groundbreaking work positively impacted 800,000 students in 1,024 schools, who became more involved and focused in class.

Onebillion is a complete edtech solution (tablet and app) for all children to achieve numeracy and literacy skills in their own languages, regardless of the context they live in. The app provides children with adapted and personalized learning sessions. A durable solution, the tablet can be solar-charged and is designed to be used in remote and marginalized environments.

Trauma Informed Schools is a program promoting trauma-informed education within Turkish public schools. The intervention applies a multi-pronged approach targeting the children and the community surrounding them through training and workshops. Between October 2019 and September 2020, it reached 5,216 children, 406 teachers and 190 caregivers.

Aprendamos Todos a Leer is a comprehensive and innovative model for elementary school students to learn literacy. It provides teachers with reading materials, training and a grading system allowing all students to reach normal reading levels. It has been adopted as a public policy in Colombia and Panama and benefited 703,277 children and teachers.

Taleemabad was selected for partnering with low-cost private schools and providing their classrooms with highly localized and contextualized digital content aligned with the National Curriculum. Taleemabad is broadcasted on multiple channels reaching an audience of 8.5 million across Pakistan. The platform is also accessible through the Taleemabad App, downloaded 1.5 million times.

ProFuturo Digital Education Program by Telefónica Foundation and "la Caixa" Foundation, created a digital education program designed to be implemented in vulnerable environments, with or without connectivity. Focusing on teachers training and support, ProFuturo helps strengthen their teaching practice and digital skills. It has benefited more than 914,000 teachers and 19.7 million children in 40 countries.

The projects will be celebrated during the WISE Summit "Generation Unmute: Reclaiming our Future through Education" from December 7-9, 2021 in Doha, Qatar and online. In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each project will receive $20,000 (US).

 

media@wise.org.qa

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Politica_E_PA Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro Politica_E_PA education challenges This year's winners are Doha their work addressing
Vedi anche
News to go
Prof senza green pass, non entra a scuola
News to go
Afghanistan, talebani seguono 'modello Iran'
News to go
Discoteche e palestre, arriva il fondo Mise
News to go
Venezia 78, Serena Rossi madrina del Festival
News to go
Covid, "vaccinare subito bambini e adolescenti": appello pediatri
News to go
Afghanistan, tornati gli ultimi militari italiani
News to go
Green pass, da oggi obbligo su bus, aerei e treni
News to go
Exploit italiano per export su birra, spumante e caviale
News to go
Caccia, preaperture da oggi: Wwf aveva chiesto lo stop
News to go
Asteroide Bennu, le previsioni della Nasa
News to go
Uragano Ida, c'è una seconda vittima
News to go
Avezzano, 2mila afghani al centro di accoglienza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza