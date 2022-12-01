Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 19:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:35 Qatar 2022, ct Belgio si dimette: "E' stata mia ultima partita"

19:25 Governo, Letta: "Terzo Polo già pronto a passare in maggioranza"

19:23 Innovazione, Canova(Iulm): 'Avvento Intelligenza Artificiale implica scenari inediti'

19:16 Innovazione, Fabiano (Icch): 'l’Intelligenza Artificiale permea nostra vita quotidiana'

19:03 Juventus, indagine Uefa per violazioni del fair play finanziario

19:01 Iran, "campagna per rapire e uccidere dissidenti e intellettuali all'estero"

18:55 Niger, Fond. Med-Or: Sahel area strategica per sicurezza intero pianeta

18:52 Migranti, presidente Niger: ‘C'è nesso tra traffico uomini, droga e armi, li combattiamo in Sahel'

18:52 Lukaku, gli errori incredibili e la rabbia finale - Video

18:50 Governo, stasera Cdm: sul tavolo dl armi Ucraina e misure per Ischia

18:49 Calcio, Foti con Gravina e Balata: "Urgente intervento per Mezzogiorno e giovani"

18:45 Calcio, Foti: "Da Gravina analisi impietosa ma reale, gap tra nord e sud vero sopruso"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders in Paris

01 dicembre 2022 | 18.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, 2022, meeting of Global Alliance of Leaders for Nuclear Security and Nuclear-Weapon-Free World (GAL), which unites political leaders, diplomats, experts, Nobel peace prize laureates, heads of international NGOs from 45 countries, was held at Dialogue of Continents forum in Paris.

The participants discussed challenges over the war in Ukraine during session "How to avoid nuclear war?".

In her speech, Angela Kane, former UN Deputy Secretary-General, stressed that nuclear escalation became possible scenario in current geopolitical crisis.

"There are currently two risks. First is destruction of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant resulting in a nuclear catastrophe. Second scenario is possibility of using nuclear weapons. This conflict upended all progress that remained for past 60 years in arms control field," - stressed the expert.

In turn, Urban Rusnak, former Secretary-General of Energy Charter, Ambassador, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Slovak Republic, noted that in light of recent international events, steps taken by Kazakhstan on voluntary denuclearization are of particular value.

"Situation in Ukraine, which, like Kazakhstan, had nuclear potential and went through denuclearization, is of particular concern. Until recently, it was difficult to imagine that nuclear infrastructure facilities could become targets for attacks," - stressed the speaker.

Ariel Cohen, Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council, Director of Energy and Security Program (ITIC), focused audience's attention on consequences of incidents involving nuclear reactors in a warzone. 

"If Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor security is compromised, that will raise catastrophic consequences not just for Ukraine, but for nuclear security in general. International mechanism to ensure security of nuclear power reactors is broken," - summed up the expert.

Summing up the session, Kairat Abuseitov, a well-known Kazakhstani diplomat, from Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation, noted that Kazakhstan has a unique example of voluntary denuclearization.

"The country possessed world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal (in 1991). Kazakshtan had the right to be nuclear-weapon-state. But chose a different path," - concluded the speaker.

In conclusion, participants agreed that lack of political will to resolve issues of nuclear non-proliferation is fraught with further escalation, and importance of dialogue platforms which could restore lost mutual trust between nuclear states is important as never before.  

GAL meeting was held during an official visit of the President of the Republic of KazakhstanKassym-Zhomart Tokayev to France. Kazakhstan, which produces 42% of world's uranium, actively develop cooperation with France and EU in the field of peaceful atom and nuclear nonproliferation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960003/Global_Alliance_of_Leaders.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960038/Astana_Club_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meeting-of-global-alliance-of-leaders-in-paris-301691858.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN52484 en US Energia Energia ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Meccanica Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza of Global Alliance of Leaders Dialogue of Continents forum in Paris Global Alliance of Leaders meeting
Vedi anche
News to go
Morto Gerardo Bianco, storico esponente della Dc
News to go
Lavoro, occupazione ottobre: i dati Istat
News to go
Qatar 2022, Frappart prima donna ad arbitrare Mondiali
News to go
Guerra Russia-Ucraina, Lavrov contro il Papa
News to go
Bonus cinema 2022-2023, come funziona
News to go
Frana Ischia, Musumeci: "Circa 900 edifici interessati e 290 persone sfollate"
News to go
Qatar 2022, squadre agli ottavi di finale e match di oggi
News to go
Firenze, frode informatica milionaria ai danni di una banca
News to go
Armi all'Ucraina, Conte attacca il governo: "Guerrafondaio"
News to go
Cina, morto ex presidente Jiang Zemin
News to go
Decreto anti-rave, come cambia
News to go
Milano, uccisa a coltellate dal marito
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza