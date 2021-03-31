Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 13:11
13:01 Covid Veneto, oggi 2.317 contagi e 35 morti: bollettino 31 marzo

12:54 Vaccino covid, almeno 4 aziende pronte a produrlo in Italia

12:36 Spionaggio, Di Maio: "Espulsi due funzionari russi"

12:35 Covid, Salvini: "Noi per linea Draghi, con dati da zona gialla si apre"

12:19 Ferrero, riconosciuto ‘best corporate brand 2021’ per la quinta volta in sei anni

12:08 Piemonte zona rossa, verso stretta di Pasqua e Pasquetta

11:34 Viaggi all'estero, ipotesi stretta per tutto aprile

11:25 Visco: "Cauto ottimismo con campagna vaccini, forte incertezza su economia"

11:19 Pd, Cacciari: "Capigruppo donne? Solo immagine se senza un progetto"

11:03 Caldo anomalo, poi maltempo di Pasqua: ecco dove

10:58 AstraZeneca, Rasi: "Germania non corretta su stop under 60"

10:39 Civiltà Cattolica: "C'è bisogno di partiti contro populismo e tecnocrazia"

Megaport Launches Megaport Virtual Edge, an On-demand NFV Service with Immediate Support for Branch-to-Cloud Connectivity with Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect

31 marzo 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) enables businesses to modernise their network by hosting on-demand network functions natively on Megaport's global Software Defined Network

BRISBANE, Australia, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the launch of Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE), an on-demand vendor-neutral Network Function Virtualization (NFV) service that enables branch-to-cloud connectivity on Megaport's global Software Defined Network (SDN). With MVE, companies can host network functions such as virtual routers, SD-WAN controllers, and future networking technologies directly on Megaport's global platform to extend their network functions closer to the edge, in real time, and without the need to deploy hardware.

Megaport Logo

Transforming Networking at the Edge

MVE is a globally distributed compute and network service in one. The compute aspect of the service enables customers to host NFV instances in locations where they need them, on demand, and manage them in a point-and-click manner. On the network side, MVE's built-in transit gateway provides a highly scalable access point for connecting networks, via the public internet, to Megaport's private SDN. Virtualised devices hosted on MVE can utilise the transit gateway to create connections between the Megaport SDN and their own networks, including branch locations, data centres, and private clouds.

At launch, MVE is available in 15 metros across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe with 6 additional locations to be available at the end of April. This allows customers more flexibility to deploy virtual devices near concentrations of users to localise traffic and optimise data termination for performance.

Supercharging SD-WAN Connectivity

Many businesses have embraced SD-WAN and internet connections as a means of simplifying their IT connectivity. However, dependence on end-to-end internet connections to key services and resources can impact performance, availability, and security. With MVE, customers can host localised virtual SD-WAN controllers on Megaport's global platform and reduce the distance data traverses over internet paths from branch locations to critical services in public or private clouds and even other branch locations.

Once connected, customers can access Megaport's leading ecosystem of more than 700 enabled data centres worldwide and over 360 service providers, including 220+ cloud on-ramps from the world's leading clouds such as Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and Salesforce.

SD-WAN on MVE Highlights:

Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect

Megaport and Cisco have partnered to integrate Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect with MVE for enterprises that want their SD-WAN controllers to be able to provision on-demand cloud interconnects using Megaport's SDN. Building a bridge from SD-WAN to Megaport enables software-defined cloud interconnect fabrics with reliable network performance, cost-optimised connectivity, and reduced provisioning time. This provides enterprise IT full control of SD-WAN (overlay fabric) and cloud interconnects (underlay fabric) from the same Cisco SD-WAN controller with the release of vManage 20.5.

Fortune 500 companies with a global presence that use Cisco SD-WAN for consuming multicloud applications can take advantage of Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect with MVE to enable on-demand provisioning of cloud interconnect with global reach. This capability of the underlay interconnect connectivity, in addition to the SD-WAN overlay, offers unprecedented control and visibility to enterprise IT.

"Cisco's collaboration with Megaport enables customers to extend their Cisco SD-WAN fabric from site to multiple clouds over a direct, high-performance, and neutral interconnect platform, delivering enhanced performance and security," said JL Valente, Vice President, Product Management, for Cisco Enterprise Routing, SD-WAN and Cloud Networking. "The integration of Cisco's new SD-WAN Cloud Interconnect with Megaport Virtual Edge brings together the secure networking capability of Cisco SD-WAN and the programmable, on-demand cloud interconnects offered by Megaport to automate provisioning of high-performance site-to-cloud and site-to-site connectivity."

"As enterprises and service providers rapidly adopt SD-WAN technology to improve edge network connectivity, the ability for Megaport customers to easily, and in minutes, 'spin up' SD-WAN virtual appliances around the world on our platform is a big enabler for global organisations," said Vincent English, CEO of Megaport. "Having these virtual appliances fully integrated into Megaport's global Software Defined Network allows customers to optimise their SD-WAN connectivity via a single workflow to improve overall network and application performance at a fraction of the cost of legacy methods."

Future Support

As a neutral service, additional leading SD-WAN platforms are currently being integrated with MVE.

For more information about Megaport Virtual Edge, please visit megaport.com/mve.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company and included in the S&P/ASX 200 index.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/996752/Megaport_Logo.jpg  

