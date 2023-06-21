Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:33 Accordo Bper e Ludoil per ricessione di 630 milioni di crediti fiscali legati ai bonus

13:19 Milan, Tonali al Newcastle: l'annuncio ufficiale

13:06 Crimea, russi in coda per andare in vacanza al mare

12:40 Incidente Laurentina, 20enne alla guida del Suv non stava usando cellulare

12:29 Bimba morta di stenti a Milano, vicina casa: "Madre non ha mai pianto"

12:25 Meloni: "Italia cresce, è la più affidabile dell'Eurozona"

12:21 Roma, accordo con Adidas: è ufficiale

12:15 Ucraina, morta a 37 anni scrittrice Victoria Amelina: ferita in raid su Kramatorsk

11:53 Cinema, 'Indiana Jones' domina il box office

11:51 Ascolti tv, vince la replica di 'Scomparsa' su Rai1

11:41 Ue, Tajani: "Impossibile qualsiasi accordo con Le Pen e Afd"

11:38 Cicconi al Palazzo Reale di Palermo con l'installazione site-specific che si trasforma al crepuscolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni and Lula in Rome talks

21 giugno 2023 | 13.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Italy's premier Giorgia Meloni and Brazil's president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are set to hold talks on Wednesday in Rome at 5pm during an official visit to Italy by Lula.

"I hope we'll get to know each other better and the meetings (in Rome) will help strengthen the bond between our countries," Lula told Italian daily Corriere della Sera ahead of his visit.

After Italy, Brazil is the country with the most Italians - 30 million - Lula pointed out.

"We will have very productive talks, because our economic relations have unfulfilled potential and we need to work hard to build a relationship that matches our economies," Lula told Corriere.

Italy and Brazil have "a long history of trade and investment cooperation," he said. There are some 1,400 Italian companies in Brazil and over 20 large Brazilian firms with operations in Italy, Lula noted.

The great majority (87 percent) of Brazil's electricity is generated from renewables and the country wants to expand production of solar and wind power, Lula said.

"Northeast Brazil's potential is vast. We can become a major producer of green hydrogen and have the capacity to help the world with the energy transition," he underlined.

Lula's agenda on Wednesday also includes talks with his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarellea, with Pope Francis and with Italy's centre-left opposition Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Lula talks Rome
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza