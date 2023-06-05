Meloni in visit to Tunisia as migrant landings surge

Amid an ongoing surge in boat migrant arrivals to Italy this year - mainly from crisis-hit Tunisia - premier Giorgia Meloni is set to pay an official visit to Tunis on Tuesday, her office said in a statement.

Meloni's visit follows an invitation from Tunisia's president, Kais Saied made during phone talks on Friday between the two leaders.

During the phonecall, which centred on bilateral ties, also in the energy sector, Meloni assured Saied of Italy's support for a stalled 1.9 billion dollar IMF loan and its help in handling the surge in migrant departures from Tunisia.

Over half the 51,000 migrants who have reached Italy by sea this year set sail from Tunisia, and Italy fears that without the IMF funds, Tunisia will face a full-blown financial crisis that could fuel a fresh wave of migrant boat crossings.

New boat migrant arrivals to Italy have more than doubled this year.

Meloni, whose rightwing coalition government took office in October, has already visited Tunisia's two neighbours, Algeria and Libya.