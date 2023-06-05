Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:36 Napoli, atterraggio d'emergenza a Capodichino per volo Aegean Airlines

17:26 La settimana delle tartarughe Ninja a Mirabilandia

17:15 Omicidio Michelle Causo, l'amica: "20 euro? In zona si parla di un debito di 1.500"

17:12 Sanremo, Fiorello sarcastico: "Amadeus non è capace? Aspettiamo i successi di Morgan"

17:09 Salario minimo, dove esiste e come funziona in Europa e nel mondo

16:55 Superluna del Cervo, è la prima del 2023: dove vederla lunedì 3 luglio

16:42 II Guerra Mondiale: il risarcimento dei crimini di guerra nazisti domani al vaglio della Consulta

16:34 Incidente Cagliari, camion piomba su tavolini in zona pedonale: diversi feriti

16:22 Diritti tv Serie A, offerte non accettate

16:21 Dimissioni arbitro Serra, Rocchi: "Non dovute a lite con Mourinho"

16:10 Treno deragliato a Lodi, due operai condannati a 3 anni

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni in visit to Tunisia as migrant landings surge

05 giugno 2023 | 16.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text

Amid an ongoing surge in boat migrant arrivals to Italy this year - mainly from crisis-hit Tunisia - premier Giorgia Meloni is set to pay an official visit to Tunis on Tuesday, her office said in a statement.

Meloni's visit follows an invitation from Tunisia's president, Kais Saied made during phone talks on Friday between the two leaders.

During the phonecall, which centred on bilateral ties, also in the energy sector, Meloni assured Saied of Italy's support for a stalled 1.9 billion dollar IMF loan and its help in handling the surge in migrant departures from Tunisia.

Over half the 51,000 migrants who have reached Italy by sea this year set sail from Tunisia, and Italy fears that without the IMF funds, Tunisia will face a full-blown financial crisis that could fuel a fresh wave of migrant boat crossings.

New boat migrant arrivals to Italy have more than doubled this year.

Meloni, whose rightwing coalition government took office in October, has already visited Tunisia's two neighbours, Algeria and Libya.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Tunisia visit migration
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza