Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:15 Omicidio Michelle Causo, l'amica: "20 euro? In zona si parla di un debito di 1.500"

17:12 Sanremo, Fiorello sarcastico: "Amadeus non è capace? Aspettiamo i successi di Morgan"

17:09 Salario minimo, dove esiste e come funziona in Europa e nel mondo

16:55 Superluna del Cervo, è la prima del 2023: dove vederla lunedì 3 luglio

16:42 II Guerra Mondiale: il risarcimento dei crimini di guerra nazisti domani al vaglio della Consulta

16:34 Incidente Cagliari, camion piomba su tavolini in zona pedonale: diversi feriti

16:22 Diritti tv Serie A, offerte non accettate

16:21 Dimissioni arbitro Serra, Rocchi: "Non dovute a lite con Mourinho"

16:10 Treno deragliato a Lodi, due operai condannati a 3 anni

15:39 Generali, cosa si muove intorno alla 'preda' più ambita

15:36 Bianca Berlinguer lascia la Rai, lettera di dimissioni

15:30 Wagner, audio di Prigozhin: "Presto nuove vittorie al fronte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Meloni urges closer Italy-Tunisia cooperation

06 giugno 2023 | 17.50
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

alternate text

"Friendly nations" Italy and Tunisia have historic ties and must strengthen their cooperation, premier Giorgia Meloni said Tuesday during what she called an "important" visit to Tunis.

"Today I was very happy with a long and fruitful conversation with President Saied, whom I want to thank for his welcome", Meloni stated after talks with Tunisia's president, Kais Saied.

"This is a very important institutional visit," Meloni underlined.

"Italy and Tunisia are two nations which are historically linked, two friendly nations that have very ancient ties and that must learn to extend and improve their cooperation," Meloni added.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Meloni Italy Tunisia visit cooperation
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza