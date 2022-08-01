Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 01 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:21 Centaurus, Pregliasco: "Candidata a dominare, onda fra 2-3 mesi"

14:17 Tabacci: "Di Maio più giovane dei miei figli, investimento sul futuro" - Video

14:11 Francesco Montanari: "Giancarlo Giannini, 80 anni da gigante"

14:09 M5S, Grillo contro 'transfughi': da Di Maio a D'Incà, l'album degli zombie

13:51 Di Maio e Impegno Civico, ape nel simbolo

13:50 Autostrade A24 e A25 tornano ad Anas, Consiglio Stato ribalta Tar

13:46 Elezioni 2022, Tabacci: "Governo fatto cadere da chi ha rapporti con Putin"

13:44 Omicidio Civitanova Marche, convalidato arresto 32enne

13:38 Elezioni, Guzzetta: "Moltiplicazione esenzioni è violazione della legge"

13:31 Viola Luciani oro a 12 anni nella Cdm pattinaggio freestyle inline

13:18 Elezioni 2022, sondaggio Sky: sfida Fratelli d'Italia-Pd

13:18 Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "Impegno civico non parla con estremismi"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Merged Solcon-IGEL GROUP Launches New Website

01 agosto 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DORTMUND, Germany, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solcon-IGEL, the newly combined group of solid-state motor specialists Solcon Industries and leading drive technology company IGEL Electric GmbH, has officially launched its new website (www.solconigel.com/).

The newly launched Solcon-IGEL website will allow customers globally to access this combined strength through holistic solutions to all motor starting challenges. It will position the new brand as a global technology platform, including the merged companies' legacy of innovation in product design and manufacturing processes.

The Solcon-IGEL GROUP will use its combined capabilities, size and geographic presence to help customers solve ongoing and emerging challenges through advanced technology solutions, world-class customer support and enhanced logistics.

"Our combined strength as Solcon-IGEL enables us to look at the world through a stronger lens to see more possibilities and more opportunities. Our customers are now able to do business with a truly global brand and our new website is the shopfront for that," said Itai Zifroni, CEO of Solcon Industries.

"We want to help the power electronics and drive technology industries to solve the challenges they face today for a better tomorrow. By leveraging the expertise of both Solcon and IGEL, we have been able to create a global technology platform that does just that," said Michael Kleiböhmer, CEO of IGEL Electric.

www.solconigel.com

About Solcon Industries

Solcon Industries Ltd (www.solconigel.com) is a power electronics company that has designed, developed, and manufactured industrial electronic systems for more than 40 years. As a global industry leader in soft starter technology and motor control, Solcon provides solutions for the toughest applications in all major industries.

Solcon's field-developed design criteria ensure long-term product reliability and provide future-focused innovative solutions. This approach has allowed the company to serve more than 76 countries worldwide.

About IGEL Electric

IGEL® Electric GmbH (www.solconigel.com) was founded in 2001, originally as a division of "FANAL" Group Wuppertal and has over 100 years of combined experience in drive technology. As a specialist in drive technology, IGEL integrates stand-alone motors and systems in addition to supplying solutions that are tailor-made for individual solutions, based on advanced designs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868447/SolconIgel_POWERED_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Merged Solcon IGEL website sito company IGEL Electric GmbH
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto Aiuti bis, le misure al vaglio del Cdm
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, allarme negli Usa
News to go
F1, Verstappen vince Gp Ungheria con Red Bull
News to go
Riccione, investite da treno: morte 2 sorelle
Elezioni 2022, Di Maio: "Smentisco candidatura a Modena" - Video
News to go
Vacanze, inizia l'esodo: le date da bollino rosso
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Difenderemo confini marittimi"
News to go
Grillo: "Alcuni di noi caduti, altri contagiati da zombie"
News to go
Via la cravatta per risparmiare l'energia, l'appello di Sanchez
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza