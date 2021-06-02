Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 17:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:40 Haiti, fonti: "Con ingegnere italiano rapito collaboratore haitiano"

15:39 Milano, auto sfonda recinzione e finisce nel parco: bimbo investito, è grave

15:25 Covid oggi Lazio, 211 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

15:17 Covid Friuli Venezia Giulia, oggi 29 contagi e nessun decesso: bollettino 2 giugno

15:06 Zaki resta in carcere, altri 45 giorni di custodia cautelare

14:48 Sileri: "Passerà tutto il 2022 prima di dimenticarci del Covid"

14:27 Ue: in Italia squilibri eccessivi, alto debito e bassa produttività

14:20 Chiara Ferragni si vaccina contro il Covid: "Fatelo tutti"

13:45 Etna, ennesima eruzione: aeroporto Catania operativo

13:25 Haiti, chi è l'ingegnere rapito

13:07 Israele, Herzog eletto nuovo presidente

12:45 Covid e ristoranti, Salvini: "Stop a ridicola limitazione dei 4 a tavola"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Merkle's Global Executive Summit 2021 Presents Customer Experience Transformation: The Formula for Success

02 giugno 2021 | 16.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merkle (www.merkleinc.com), a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announced the featured speakers for its Executive Summit, being held virtually June 15-16, 2021. The annual conference provides organisations the tools to achieve a total customer experience by connecting experiences across marketing, sales, commerce, and service.

Merkle Logo

The theme for this year's event is The Formula for Customer Experience Transformation, which is inspired by Merkle's 2021 Customer Experience Imperatives. Sessions, led by industry experts from Merkle and an array of global Fortune 1000 brands, will address the lasting impacts from the pandemic and how businesses can thrive moving forward by focusing on the delivery of hyper-personalised moments that create consumer experiences and build lasting relationships. Attendees will benefit from a comprehensive collection of thought leadership while virtually networking with senior executives from some of the world's most recognised brands. 

Content will focus on building organisational capabilities and data platforms, maximising return on transformation initiatives, and providing a blueprint for how to develop, manage, and deliver on a customer-centric approach. Speakers for the event include:

"This year, the Executive Summit will focus on content that is relevant across the entire C-suite, providing insights for how entire organisations can adapt to prioritise customer experience, beginning with achieving both data and digital transformation," said Erin Hutchinson, global chief marketing & communications officer at Merkle/CXM. "I am thrilled to be hosting this year's event, which is coming at a critical time for business leaders. The Summit will bring together top brands from around the world, and will provide case studies, key takeaways, and recommendations for how businesses can best navigate their customer experience transformation in a post-pandemic world, which is crucial to long-term success across all industries." 

To find out more about the Summit, get the latest information on the agenda, and request a spot at this must-attend event, visit the Summit event site.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1524276/Merkle_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN98020 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza annual conference provides organisations data driven customer experience management conference marketing
Vedi anche
Due Bitcoin (38mila euro) per non rivelare la sua attività di modella su sito erotico, la denuncia
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza