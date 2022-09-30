Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:32 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Con adesione Nato, terza guerra mondiale più vicina"

20:47 Energia, Meloni: "Caro bollette è priorità"

20:25 Gas e luce, misure Ue: accordo su consumi, risparmi e tasse

19:44 Vanelli (Syngenta): 'Innovazione fondamentale per rendere agricoltura sostenibile'

19:42 Giansanti: 'Investire su scienza per nuovo modello di agricoltura'

19:40 Agricoltura, a Food & Science Festival Syngenta riflette su scenari nuova Pac

19:24 Doris: 'Tra 5 anni vedo Banca Mediolanum da sola e più grande'

19:19 M5S, Conte: "Assunzioni per ex? Movimento non è ufficio collocamento"

19:19 Ucraina, Massolo: "Per Putin terza fase guerra, si aspetta resa ma risultati solo virtuali"

19:18 Marasco (Logico): 'Con decreto scommesse Italia si adegua a Europa'

19:17 Annessioni Russia, Stoltenberg: "Quelle terre sono ucraine"

19:03 Ucraina, Stefanini (Ispi): "Putin si è tagliato i ponti alle spalle"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Messika High Jewelry Show: Strength, glamour and jewelry take over Paris Fashion Week

30 settembre 2022 | 19.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Taylor Hill, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan etc. all gathered around Artistic Director Valérie Messika to celebrate her second runway show

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the next installment of her High Jewelry collection "Beyond the light", Valérie Messika presents 29 silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, each more magnetic than the next. A show filled with femininity, modernity and avant-garde designs, playing on volumes, light effects and unexpected styling.

Naomi Campbell, Taylor Hill, Alton Mason, Toni Garrn, Cindy Bruna…, so many well-known names who graced the catwalk, adorned with exceptional jewellery inspired by a futuristic take on ancient Egypt.

Sizeable breastplates, mouth jewelry, ethereal pieces that accompany movement, captivating multi-colours, transformable pieces... A show under the sign of an assumed ultra-luxury House, unexpectedly mixed with Adidas streetwear looks.

These bold pieces embody the emblematic codes of the House: to dare, to surprise and to excel.

Closing the show, the iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell was adorned with the masterpiece necklace from the "Akh-Ba-Ka" collection.  The exceptional diamonds in this necklace were cut from the same 110-carat rough stone and which alone has 2,550 diamonds, creating a total of 71.49 carats.

In the heart of Paris, in a raw and industrial setting, the mystical aura of ancient Egypt and the eternal brilliance of diamonds illuminated a glamorous front row wearing Messika: Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Elsa Hosk, Derek Blasberg, Jasmine Tookes, Maya Diab, Enjy Kiwan and many others.

The friends of the Maison gathered together to celebrate this exceptional fashion show, with a DJ set by Diplo.

A unique High Jewelry evening that opens up an exciting new horizon for Messika.

A selection of pictures are available hereby: https://we.tl/t-H4cwwHw818

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912110/Messika_1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912111/Messika_2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912112/Messika_3.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912113/Messika_4.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912114/Messika_5.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1651349/Messika_Paris_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contact: presse@messikagroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/messika-high-jewelry-show-strength-glamour-and-jewelry-take-over-paris-fashion-week-301638065.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN89292 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Moda Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Paris Fashion Week jewelry take over Artistic Director Messika High Jewelry Show
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce, nuova stangata
News to go
Droga, traffico stupefacenti tra Basilicata e Puglia: arresti
News to go
Maltempo Campania, esonda torrente
X Factor 2022, la prima volta di Matteo Orsi e le lacrime - Video
X Factor 2022, pubblico in delirio per i Disco Club Paradiso - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ha firmato decreti annessione a Russia nuovi territori
News to go
Uragano Ian in Florida, vittime e danni
News to go
Smart working, boom nel Nord-est: report Inapp
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza