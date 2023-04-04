Metabolon Launches Bile Acids and Short Chain Fatty Acids Targeted Panels to Advance Understanding of Microbiome and Gut Metabolome in Health and Disease

Targeted metabolomics panels provide absolute quantitation for important bioactive intermediaries of the microbiome and gastrointestinal gut health

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the launch of its Bile Acids and Short Chain Fatty Acids Targeted Panels that measure microbially-derived metabolites of biological significance to identify biomarkers for the prediction and early detection of disease areas, including oncology, neurology, liver, diabetes, and gastrointestinal, and gut health.

Together, this new suite of panels targets dozens of microbially-derived metabolites across multiple pathways, including bile acid metabolism, sulfur metabolism, nitrogen metabolism, and vitamin B metabolism to advance pre-clinical and clinical research efforts:

"Metabolomics is a potent tool providing a thorough understanding of a disease phenotype crucial for effective disease prevention, monitoring, and treatment," says Rohan (Ro) Hastie, Ph.D., President and CEO of Metabolon. "Metabolon is committed to advancing scientific understanding of the human microbiome and its impact on human health. Our Bile Acids and Short Chain Fatty Acids Targeted Panels address an important need for today's cutting-edge researchers and will help unlock new insights into the complex interplay between diet, gut health, and disease, paving the way for the development of more personalized, targeted therapies."

"Our world-class ISO 9001 laboratory has developed two quantitative panels to help researchers involved in oncology, liver, diabetes, and gut health. These panels will provide added coverage of metabolites beyond our Global Discovery Platform to help our customers gain rapid insights into the role of specific microbiome-related pathways in influencing human biology to ultimately get closer to understanding and combating many major diseases," said Rangaprasad (Ranga) Sarangarajan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon.

About Metabolon Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About MetabolomicsMetabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

