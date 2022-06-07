Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Salario minimo, perché sì e perché no

12:50 Al via a Piacenza il Pipeline & Gas Expo

12:41 Covid, Bassetti: "Velo pietoso su mascherine per votare"

12:33 Bobo Tv a teatro: show con Vieri, Adani, Cassano e Ventola

12:32 Buon compleanno a Pippo Baudo, icona della tv

12:27 Ascolti tv, L'Isola dei Famosi batte Muccino e Report

12:11 Caricabatterie universale per smartphone, Ue raggiunge accordo

12:02 Armi a Ucraina, Conte: "Kiev aiutata a sufficienza"

11:48 Ucraina, corpi caduti ad Azovstal consegnati a Kiev

11:48 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.628 contagi: bollettino 7 giugno

11:45 Vela: Soldini racconta in un libro come ha visto cambiare i mari del mondo

11:44 Berrettini pronto al rientro: "Infortunio complicato, ora sto bene"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets and Payments Service in Europe, Expanding Reach across 30 New Markets

07 giugno 2022 | 12.40
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Metal Pay now available across the EU/EEA

AMSTERDAM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets technology, today announced the expansion of its Metal Pay product across the EU and EEA.

Metal Pay is a simple, secure and free financial app where you can buy and sell over 65 cryptocurrencies and link directly with your cash balance. Metal Pay user funds in the United States are FDIC-insured, and the expansion to Europe will ensure equivalent safeguards through protection in an EEA-authorised credit institution.

"We have been hearing from people across Europe that they wanted us to put Metal Pay into their hands – and I'm thrilled to announce we've done it," said Marshall Hayner, Co-founder and CEO of Metallicus. "We believe ease of use, security and compliance vastly increase the everyday utility of digital assets and unlock the transformative potential of these technologies for everyone from consumers to fintechs and financial institutions."

"The EU is home to numerous fintech SMEs that need to be future-ready. With incoming EU identity verification requirements, Metallicus has the solutions to enable safe, compliant, and secure transactions," said Metallicus' General Manager for Europe, Benedikt Goetz.

Launching Metal Pay wallet in Europe is a natural next step for the San Francisco-based company. This year alone, Metallicus has partnered with London-based Railsbank in the European launch, plus initiated several other partnerships in the EU and US markets to boost utility for banks, businesses and consumers. Fully compliant and licensed, further expansion plans into additional European countries, Australia and Asia are underway.

Key attributes of Metal Pay in Europe include:

About MetallicusFounded in 2016 in San Francisco and available in 45 US states and 31 countries, Metallicus' vision is to create the world's most customer-centric network, bridging traditional banking and digital assets. The company's flagship products include Metal Pay and Proton, the only blockchain with Verified Decentralized Identity. Download the app or learn more at http://Metalpay.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833774/MetalPay_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Payments service in Europe Metal Pay Launches Digital Assets Europa across the EU/EEA
Vedi anche
News to go
Treno deragliato a Roma, esposto Codici su incidente treno e assistenza passeggeri
News to go
Trieste, colpo ai narcos colombiani: sequestrate 4,3 tonnellate di cocaina
News to go
Ryanair, confermato stop di piloti e assistenti per domani 8 giugno
News to go
Fisco, boom entrate da accertamenti e controlli
News to go
Caro gasolio, stop dei pescherecci in Sicilia
News to go
Referendum, Calderoli: "Draghi inviti ad andare a votare"
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, le città dove si vive meglio
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "Spazio aereo chiuso a Lavrov atto ostile"
News to go
Estate 2022, Confcommercio: "Mancano i bagnini"
News to go
6 giugno 1944, lo sbarco in Normandia
News to go
Crisi del grano, verso un corridoio da Odessa
News to go
Giubileo di platino, regina Elisabetta "commossa e onorata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza