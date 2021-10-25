Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:14 Pensioni, Durigon: "Lega non è 'verso il sì' a nuove misure"

10:14 Inter-Juventus, Rocchi: "Giornata ottima per gli arbitri"

10:05 Covid Italia, Crisanti: "Terza dose a tutti se non vogliamo finire come Gb"

10:00 M5S, Di Maio contro "la cultura del bibitaro"

09:53 Ballando con le stelle, Mietta: "No vaccino per motivi salute"

09:49 Covid Italia, Remuzzi: "Sappiamo come curarlo ma terza dose serve"

09:36 Maltempo in Sicilia, esonda il fiume Simeto - Video

09:34 Ordine Malta, a novembre l'elezione del nuovo Gran Maestro: tensioni su tradizione e riforme

09:32 Variante Delta plus, Sileri: "Studi Gb non preoccupano molto"

09:25 Nanotecnologie, Sabrina Zuccalà premiata come eccellenza italiana

09:24 Assicurazioni, polizza obbligatoria anche per chi non usa l’auto

09:08 Governo, Conte: "Leali a Draghi ma pretendiamo rispetto impegni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Metanoia and NXP Collaborate to Deliver a Complete 5G NR Sub-6GHz Platform

25 ottobre 2021 | 06.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

HSINCHU, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoia Communications ("Metanoia") today announced its collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors for the development of a new 5G NR Sub-6GHz demonstration/development platform (Reference Platform) that combines innovative technologies from both companies.

The new Reference Platform leverages NXP's high performance Layerscape® family of multicore processors and 5G NR programable baseband processors and Metanoia's recently announced 5G NR Sub-6Ghz RF IC (MT3812). The Reference Platform will facilitate and reduce considerably customers' design cycle building a 5G Sub-6GHz solution addressing all 5G market segments ­– from a single FWA CPE to low or high density 5G Remote Radio Units (RRUs), and to highly integrated Small-Cells.

Targeting the high volume, highly popular mid-band (3.3 GHz – 4.2 GHz (n77), the complete 5G NR Reference Platform enables the development of Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions with support for i) L1 PHY implementations, ii) a wide range of DPD/CFR performance, iii) networking offload for timing, parsing and Quality of Service (QoS), iv) offload for eCPRI C/U- and S-Plane including virtualized and containerized L2 applications. Evaluating lower and higher frequency bands, supported by the Metanoia MT3812, will also be possible by by-passing appropriate RF front end components, like a Power Amplifier and Low Noise Amplifier on the Reference Platform.

"The collaboration between NXP and Metanoia demonstrates the advanced capabilities of the Layerscape Access programmable solution platform and underscores our commitment to furthering our ecosystem-based strategy for faster, time-to-market solution enablement," commented Tareq Bustami, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Edge at NXP Semiconductors. "NXP offers a comprehensive 5G NR solutions portfolio that, with the help of our partners, is accelerating the development and deployment of 5G infrastructure networks around the world."

"Partnering with NXP to offer a highly optimized development platform to our customers that includes our MT3812 RF IC and demonstrating that our chips, put together, can meet the 3GPP and the ORAN performance requirements is critical to our customers," commented Didier Boivin, Executive Vice President at Metanoia. "A desire to create a high level of trust in our technologies is what drove NXP and Metanoia to work together on this combined Reference Platform."

Metanoia's MT3812 is a cost-effective Sub 6Ghz TDD 2x2 RF transceiver with a tiny 9x9 mm QFN68 footprint, which supports 200 MHz Bandwidth in Transmit and Receive modes, and 400 MHz in DPD mode. It is a highly integrated multi-band programmable and self-calibrated product supporting three of the most popular bands: 2.5 GHz – 3.0 GHz (n90), 3.3 GHz – 4.2 GHz (n77), and 4.2 GHz – 5.0 GHz (n79). MT3812 is designed to interface with any I/Q baseband chip and includes distinguishing features such as high dynamic range on its low noise receive chains and high linearity and low noise floor on its transmit chains.

From antenna-to-processor, NXP offers a robust portfolio of technologies for accelerating 5G deployments that deliver best-of-class performance and security for infrastructure, industrial, and automotive applications. This includes the company's Airfast family of RF power solutions, Layerscape Access LA1200 family of software defined baseband processors for mmWave and sub-6GHz integrated small cell, DU, RU, and CPE, and its Layerscape family of multicore processors for wireless data links, fixed wireless access, and small cell devices. To learn more, visit nxp.com/5G.

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia Communications, a subsidiary of Elan Microelectronics, was established in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Since its inception, Metanoia has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor and software solutions for wireline Broadband. For more information about Metanoia, please visit www.metanoia-comm.com.

Contacts

Metanoia Communications Inc.Ting LiaoEmail: sales@metanoia-comm.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza development platform metanoia platform collaboration
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 24 ottobre
News to go
Baldwin spara sul set, "proiettili veri usati per gioco da troupe"
News to go
Ambiente, sì italiani a eolico e fotovoltaico vicino casa
News to go
MotoGp, Quartararo è campione del mondo
News to go
Pasta, in 10 anni consumi raddoppiati
News to go
Covid Gb, "Johnson si prepara a Piano B"
News to go
Green pass, Usb: sciopero dei portuali di Genova il 25 e 26 ottobre
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Reggio Emilia, cittadinanza onoraria a Liliana Segre
News to go
Traffico illegale farmaci sul web, oscurati 42 siti
News to go
Smart working, Brunetta presenta le linee guida
News to go
Guerini a Bruxelles: "Per Ue momento storico"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza