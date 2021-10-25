Metanoia and NXP Collaborate to Deliver a Complete 5G NR Sub-6GHz Platform

HSINCHU, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoia Communications ("Metanoia") today announced its collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors for the development of a new 5G NR Sub-6GHz demonstration/development platform (Reference Platform) that combines innovative technologies from both companies.

The new Reference Platform leverages NXP's high performance Layerscape® family of multicore processors and 5G NR programable baseband processors and Metanoia's recently announced 5G NR Sub-6Ghz RF IC (MT3812). The Reference Platform will facilitate and reduce considerably customers' design cycle building a 5G Sub-6GHz solution addressing all 5G market segments ­– from a single FWA CPE to low or high density 5G Remote Radio Units (RRUs), and to highly integrated Small-Cells.

Targeting the high volume, highly popular mid-band (3.3 GHz – 4.2 GHz (n77), the complete 5G NR Reference Platform enables the development of Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions with support for i) L1 PHY implementations, ii) a wide range of DPD/CFR performance, iii) networking offload for timing, parsing and Quality of Service (QoS), iv) offload for eCPRI C/U- and S-Plane including virtualized and containerized L2 applications. Evaluating lower and higher frequency bands, supported by the Metanoia MT3812, will also be possible by by-passing appropriate RF front end components, like a Power Amplifier and Low Noise Amplifier on the Reference Platform.

"The collaboration between NXP and Metanoia demonstrates the advanced capabilities of the Layerscape Access programmable solution platform and underscores our commitment to furthering our ecosystem-based strategy for faster, time-to-market solution enablement," commented Tareq Bustami, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Edge at NXP Semiconductors. "NXP offers a comprehensive 5G NR solutions portfolio that, with the help of our partners, is accelerating the development and deployment of 5G infrastructure networks around the world."

"Partnering with NXP to offer a highly optimized development platform to our customers that includes our MT3812 RF IC and demonstrating that our chips, put together, can meet the 3GPP and the ORAN performance requirements is critical to our customers," commented Didier Boivin, Executive Vice President at Metanoia. "A desire to create a high level of trust in our technologies is what drove NXP and Metanoia to work together on this combined Reference Platform."

Metanoia's MT3812 is a cost-effective Sub 6Ghz TDD 2x2 RF transceiver with a tiny 9x9 mm QFN68 footprint, which supports 200 MHz Bandwidth in Transmit and Receive modes, and 400 MHz in DPD mode. It is a highly integrated multi-band programmable and self-calibrated product supporting three of the most popular bands: 2.5 GHz – 3.0 GHz (n90), 3.3 GHz – 4.2 GHz (n77), and 4.2 GHz – 5.0 GHz (n79). MT3812 is designed to interface with any I/Q baseband chip and includes distinguishing features such as high dynamic range on its low noise receive chains and high linearity and low noise floor on its transmit chains.

From antenna-to-processor, NXP offers a robust portfolio of technologies for accelerating 5G deployments that deliver best-of-class performance and security for infrastructure, industrial, and automotive applications. This includes the company's Airfast family of RF power solutions, Layerscape Access LA1200 family of software defined baseband processors for mmWave and sub-6GHz integrated small cell, DU, RU, and CPE, and its Layerscape family of multicore processors for wireless data links, fixed wireless access, and small cell devices. To learn more, visit nxp.com/5G.

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia Communications, a subsidiary of Elan Microelectronics, was established in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. Since its inception, Metanoia has contributed to the development of several generations of semiconductor and software solutions for wireline Broadband. For more information about Metanoia, please visit www.metanoia-comm.com.

Contacts

Metanoia Communications Inc.Ting LiaoEmail: sales@metanoia-comm.com