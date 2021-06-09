Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Giugno 2021
Aggiornato: 08:20
MetaX Software gears up in OTT business

09 giugno 2021 | 05.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart TV penetration accelerates, and the OTT industry is witnessing rapid growth, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown as people stay more at their homes. Smart TV has become the core entrance of household entertainment.

MetaX Software, a leading data-driven Connected TV (CTV) advertising and OTT commercialization company, recently announced the launch of an OTT commercialization platform in the global market. So far, MetaX Software has covered over 80 million global users and 5 million monthly active users.

MetaX OTT platform reaches end users via multiple accesses, for example, TV launcher, browser, applications. In this way, it can help global content providers efficiently realize commercialization on TV screens by offering flexible monetization models, such as advertising, subscription, in-app purchasing, etc.

Currently, MetaX has teamed up with Toon Goggles, YesAuto, Firework, and Fishing TV to explore new possibilities on TV screens. A variety of channels can be found at MetaX OTT operation platform, including E-sports, Documentaries, Sports, Films, Games, and News. Video length in total lasts for over 10,000 hours. With rich content options, it allows end users to indulge themselves in an immersive viewing environment.

MetaX Open Browser Homepage

Open Browser, one tool of MetaX OTT platform, is now available in the global Google Play Store, with more than 250,000 downloads by far since its release in early April. User rating further emphasizes its smooth performance and rich entertainment experience.

Arella Hua, Head of MetaX OTT operation business, commented, "With large screens, smart TVs have the natural advantage in displaying visual content and offering user-friendly OTT services. It has always been our pursuit to find out how to build an easy-to-use OTT platform that best suits smart TV users' viewing habits. It's exciting to see the positive feedback from end users. This will greatly help us to continuously refine MetaX OTT platform. We look forward to working together with more content providers to pave the way on TV screens."

Media Contact

Arella HuaPhone number: +86 13917835181Email address: hui.hua@metaxsoft.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1528306/MetaX_OTT.jpg

in Evidenza