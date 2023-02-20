Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Febbraio 2023
15:56
comunicato stampa

Metron Aviation Demos Fuel Reduction Tool at Airspace World 2023, Geneva

20 febbraio 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) systems will exhibit at the Airspace World 2023 show in Geneva, Switzerland. 

Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System andPost-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary audiences — airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs). Metron Aviation's smart software enables its users to better meet their environmental goals and have a neutral impact on our ecosystem while keeping their commitment to customer excellence.

The Harmony System is a comprehensive, integrated Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solution that enables aviation authorities to proactively monitor and manage system-wide operations at local, national, and regional levels. Harmony provides stakeholders a common view of current and future air traffic conditions as well as advanced automation for identifying and managing a dynamically changing environment.

Post-Operations Evaluation Tool (P.O.E.T.) is an advanced analytical tool used by the aviation community to view and analyze ATM operations and airspace system performance. P.O.E.T.'s intuitive, query–based interface enables stakeholders to address systematic problems by fusing data sources to create a complete picture of operations in the areas of flight, traffic flow, and performance. P.O.E.T., delivers the capability to identify inefficiencies through analysis that can be used to reduce fuel costs, enhance environmental performance, increase maintenance savings, and improve policies and procedures.

Thursday March 9, 2023, at the FABEC OPS Theatre the Vice President Sales & Business Development, Brett Fujisaki, will address the Airspace World conferees about Operational Applications of Air Traffic Flow Management. He will summarize Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) concepts and benefits, and provide examples of real-life operational applications of ATFM around the world.

During the tradeshow, Metron Aviation invites participants to visit Stand #G5 in Geneva's Palexpo Exhibition Centre to learn more about their ATM and ATFM solutions and options for on–site deployment or cloud solution delivery models.

About Metron AviationMetron Aviation is a global leader in aviation software development for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus — to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com | Contact: PR@MetronAviation.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metron-aviation-demos-fuel-reduction-tool-at-airspace-world-2023-geneva-301747725.html

