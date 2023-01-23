Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 09:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:44 Ucraina: "Uccisi 121.480 soldati Russia, ieri morti in 720"

09:42 Neve e gelo sull'Italia, allerta meteo per 9 Regioni

09:37 Ucraina, 007 Russia: "Kiev immagazzina armi nelle centrali nucleari"

09:36 Prezzi benzina oggi, nuovi rialzi mentre lo sciopero si avvicina

08:32 Maltempo sull'Italia, con Attila torna la neve fino in pianura

08:06 Benzinai, Urso: "Incomprensibile sciopero contro un cartello"

08:04 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Tank occidentali? Non risolvono problema, ma motivano esercito"

07:37 California, strage a Monterey Park: sospetto killer si è suicidato

07:21 Ue, oggi Consiglio Esteri: sul tavolo Ucraina, Sahel e Iran

06:56 Allegri, Grassani e la cravatta 'meravigliosa' con il colore del Napoli

23:18 Ucraina, Germania: "Ok se Polonia manda tank Leopard a Kiev"

22:50 Juve-Atalanta 3-3, gol e spettacolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

METZ H Series Will be Showcased at ISE 2023

23 gennaio 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ Display, a sub-brand of Skyworth that specialized in the interactive all-in-one display has announced its newly released H series will debut at the ISE show from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb 2023 (booth: #2T500).

As the first overseas exhibition that METZ going to participate in, ISE is the world's leading AV and systems integration show. Apart from the digital signage, METZ will unveil its education & business solutions via the newest H series.

Powered by Android 11, METZ H series easily connect to external devices so users can use the software they prefer. For Windows system, an optional slot-in PC module provides a powerful yet discrete solution to improved usability and cost-effective device upgrades. The display is controllable directly via computer, PC tablet, or mobile phone, enabling participants to access and interact via remote conferencing, screen sharing, whiteboard, etc. Integrated with the infrared touch frame and 4mm ultra-thin toughened glass, each writing content can be presented within 8 ms via 20 touch points, bringing smoother learning and working experience.

Among the numerous advanced features mentioned above, the H series also includes a full-function type-C interface, it increases the number of devices that can feed content to the display — enhancing the types of material that may be easily accessed during any meeting or collaborative environment.

"Apart from its outstanding features, the H series is in highly cost-effective performance. We can also provide customized solutions based on different requirements. We believe it will be widely accepted by our clients soon, and We'll continue to work closely with our partners and develop more market-oriented professional interactive flat panel displays." said Summer Deng, Director of Sales & Brand at METZ.

Welcome to visit METZ booth #2T500 at the ISE Barcelona 2023 from 31st Jan to 3rd Feb!

Contact us: marketing@metzdisplay.com

Web: https://metzdisplay.com/

About METZ Display

Through a combination of the strength of SKYWORTH, a global leader in the TV business, and the 80 years of experience of traditional German manufacturers Metz, high-quality education and business solutions are being created by METZ Display, with the aim of making state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metz-h-series-will-be-showcased-at-ise-2023-301722176.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro debut at Showcased at ISE 2023 METZ H at
Vedi anche
News to go
Giustizia, Meloni: "Piena fiducia in Nordio"
News to go
Maltempo, freddo e neve con il ciclone Attila
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, esposto Codacons in Procura
News to go
Milano, senzatetto muore di freddo in sottopasso stazione Centrale
News to go
Tajani in Egitto: "Lavorare insieme per grandi emergenze futuro"
News to go
Capodanno cinese, festa in Asia: arriva l'anno del Coniglio
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Schillaci: "Bisogna contrastare fenomeno medici a gettone"
News to go
Arresto Matteo Messina Denaro, ultime notizie
News to go
Madonna, nuova data in Italia per il suo The Celebration Tour
News to go
Cartelle, rottamazione quater: come funziona
News to go
Qatargate, Metsola: "Nostra tolleranza sarà zero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza