MGM PUBLISHES THE OFFER DOCUMENT FOR THE RECOMMENDED PUBLIC OFFER TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF LEOVEGAS

On 2 May 2022, MGM Casino Next Lion, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of MGM Resorts International ("MGM"), announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of LeoVegas AB (publ) ("LeoVegas") to tender all their shares in LeoVegas to MGM at a price of SEK 61 in cash per share (the "Offer").

The Swedish language offer document relating to the Offer (the "Offer Document") has today on 2 June 2022 been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The Offer Document is available in Swedish and English on MGM's website (http://investors.mgmresorts.com/investors/leovegas). The Swedish language Offer Document will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se).

Pre-printed acceptance forms and postage-paid return envelopes will be distributed to shareholders of LeoVegas whose shares are directly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB on 3 June 2022. Shareholders of LeoVegas whose holdings are registered in the name of a nominee will not receive a pre-printed acceptance form. Acceptance must be made in accordance with instructions received by the nominee.

The acceptance period for the Offer commences on 3 June 2022 and expires at 17:00 CEST on 30 August 2022. Assuming that the Offer is declared unconditional no later than on or around 31 August 2022, settlement is expected to be initiated on or around 7 September 2022.

MGM reserves the right to extend the acceptance period for the Offer, one or several times, and to postpone the settlement date. Further, if MGM has obtained all relevant clearances, approvals and decisions in such time that the acceptance period can be closed before 30 August 2022, MGM may announce an earlier end date of the acceptance period.

AdvisorsMGM has retained Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC as financial advisor and Advokatfirman Vinge KB and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP as legal advisors in connection with the Offer.

For enquiries, please contact:

Andrew Chapman, Director of Investor Relations+1 (702) 693-8711, achapman@mgmresorts.com

Brian Ahern, Executive Director of Communicationsmedia@mgmresorts.com

