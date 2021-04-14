Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:54 Covid Veneto, oggi 1.081 contagi e 24 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

12:46 AstraZeneca, media: "In Danimarca stop definitivo"

12:40 Riaperture, Franceschini: "Per concerti stesse regole stadi calcio"

12:34 Covid Italia oggi, sono 353 i medici morti

12:30 Riaperture ristoranti la sera, esperti divisi sui tempi

12:29 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, appello Lazio: "Dosi arrivate ci servono"

12:15 Zaki, Senato discute mozione sulla cittadinanza

12:13 Afroamericano ucciso, a Minneapolis terza notte di proteste

12:08 live Covid Italia oggi, contagi regione per regione: bollettino e tabella 14 aprile

11:52 Alimenti, giù per la prima volta consumi di verdure già lavate e tagliate

11:49 Militare morto dopo vaccino, pm in Olanda per accertamenti su AstraZeneca

11:48 Covid Toscana, oggi 1.168 contagi: bollettino 14 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Mhome Co-edited Provincial Standard Technical Specification Released by Guangdong Provincial Government in China

14 aprile 2021 | 11.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHAN, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangdong provincial standard Technical Specification for Monolithic Precast Superimposed Shear Wall Structure ("Technical Specification"), co-edited by Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, and Huayang International Engineering Design Co., Ltd., was officially released by the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, effective April 1, 2021. The Technical Specification is the ninth provincial standard co-edited by Mhome and released by a provincial government in China.

"The implementation of the local technical standards reflects Mhome's growing influence on the Chinese prefabrication construction industry," said Liu Daoming, Chairman of Mhome Group. "Along with China's proposed goal to achieve carbon neutrality, Mhome will continue to play a leadership role in sustainable and intelligent construction manufacturing, driving the upgrade of the industry as a whole."

Mhome's production lines are equipped with the latest composite shear wall technology as well as the RIB information management system, which makes Mhome's factory one of the world's most advanced Precast Concrete (PC) manufacturing factories with the largest production capacity and the highest degree of intelligence. Through sustainable manufacturing technology, Mhome's prefabricated construction can reduce water waste by 80%, energy waste by 70%, time by 70%, and material and land usage by 20%, as well as nearly five tons of construction waste per square meter during construction compared with traditional construction.

This March also witnessed several operational highlights for the company. For the tenth time, Mhome was awarded the "Top 100 Real Estate Companies in China" by China Index Academy, a subsidiary of China Index Holdings (NASDAQ: CIH). In terms of business operations, Mhome acquired a high-quality land parcel in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, aiming to build the city's first A-level prefabricated demonstration project. Mhome's Baotuo Mingjing project was recently rated as a prefabricated demonstration project in Sichuan Province, while the Wuhu Shouxi project sold CNY220 million ($US33.6 million) in the first 2 hours after launching, making it one of the fastest-selling records of all time.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group (000667.SZ) is a developer of residential and urban home properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.

Related link: http://en.000667.com/

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Huayang International Engineering Design Co. Ltd. Cina developer headquartered in Wuhan Guangdong Provincial Government in China
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza