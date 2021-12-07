Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Dicembre 2021
comunicato stampa

MHRA Approves XEVUDY® (sotrovimab), GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology's Monoclonal Antibody Treatment for Patients with COVID-19

The brand name XEVUDY® was developed in partnership with Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its successful partnership with GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology in developing the brand name XEVUDY®, a monoclonal antibody therapeutic approved for symptomatic adults and adolescents (12 years of age and older) with acute COVID‑19 infection. XEVUDY® reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptoms, based on clinical data.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates GSK and Vir Biotechnology on the MHRA approval of XEVUDY®," said Brand Institute's Chairman and CEO, James L. Dettore. "XEVUDY® will surely be an important treatment option in the global fight against COVID-19."

The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is the first health agency to approve XEVUDY®. Approval of the product and the brand name by other regulatory agencies will follow their respective guidelines, policies and procedures.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,500 marketed healthcare names for nearly 1,000 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year. Drug Safety Institute is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact: Scott PiergrossiPresident, Creativespiergrossi@brandinstitute.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392055/brand_institute_Logo.jpg

 

