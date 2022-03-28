Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:54 A Mancini il Tapiro d'Oro gigante: "premio più che meritato", dice

14:26 Italia fuori dai Mondiali, ct Mancini: "Mi sento di restare"

14:24 Ucraina-Russia, 'Novaya Gazeta' sospende pubblicazioni

14:17 Gas Russia, Descalzi: "Eni non pagherà in rubli"

13:57 Covid, sintomi cardiaci anche a 4 mesi da contagio: cos'è 'sindrome Pasc'

13:22 Ucraina-Russia, Ue: "Abolire subito passaporti d'oro"

13:17 Covid oggi Puglia, 2.791 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 28 marzo

13:14 Lidl, un euro a 'L'Albero della Vita' per ogni uovo di Pasqua Deluxe

12:57 Lecce, operaio 29enne muore folgorato

12:57 Guerra Ucraina, sindaco Bucha: "Zona occupata da Russia, viviamo orrori da II guerra mondiale"

12:43 Quarantena covid positivi confermata: cosa dicono Lopalco, Bassetti, Gismondo, Andreoni

12:42 Migranti, 157 su Ocean Viking sbarcheranno ad Augusta

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Míage Skincare Featured in Exclusive 64th GRAMMY Awards® Official Gift Lounge

28 marzo 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Waterless Skincare Line Gifted to the Presenters and Performers of the GRAMMYs® for Second Year In A Row

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Míage Skincare, a waterless skincare line fusing human stem cell science and isotonic nutrient delivery, is pleased to announce that its entire line of products will be featured in the official 64th GRAMMY Awards® Gift Lounge as well as inside the official Talent Gift Bags.

Taking place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the 64th GRAMMY Awards is music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. Additionally, Presenters and Performers will enjoy an assortment of thank you gifts from an array of brands.

The entire Míage Skincare line will be featured and will include full sizes of the following:

Opting for richer and more active skincare formulas, Míage has replaced water with a proprietary La Milpa Cactus extract. These isotonic solutions are unique in their ability to work in osmosis with healthy skin cells, a process that allows its stem cell activating nutrient blends to pass through skin naturally and more efficiently. Additionally, Míage has partnered with MEBO Technology, a medical research company focusing on regeneration technology for burn victims that owns 60+ patents and has healed over 40 million burn patients in over 70 countries, to feature its key regeneration ingredient within Míage's formulas.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, and will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

To learn more about Míage Skincare, please visit https://miageskin.com

About Míage 

Look on the past with gratitude, but never with longing… Míage introduces a modern category of transformative skincare designed to ascend beyond "anti-aging," and instead, asks consumers to be present. Not only modern in its philosophy, but also its science, Míage reveals waterless nutrient formulas made to work in osmosis and harmony with skin at every stage of life. A proprietary isotonic La Milpa Cactus Solution replaces the hypotonic deionized water solutions commonly used in most skincare products, allowing Míage's rich ingredient blends to more effectively supply skin with healing nutrients, proteins, and amino acids, while manifesting a complexion that radiates luminosity, health, and complete celebration of your present beauty.

Media contact: Shirly Veng, sveng@miageskin.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1762615/Waterless_Skincare_Line.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Moda Arredamento_E_Design Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Altro Official gift Lounge Grammy Award Exclusive 64th In
Vedi anche
News to go
Assegno unico universale 2022, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Covid Cina, Shanghai in lochdown
News to go
Zelensky: "Putin vede l'Ucraina come una parte del suo mondo"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news
News to go
Oscar 2022: 'Coda' miglior film, Sorrentino non ce la fa, il pugno di Will Smith
News to go
Covid Campania, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
I 5 Stelle al voto per confermare Conte guida del Movimento
News to go
Phil Collins si ritira: "Concerto con i Genesis ultimo mia vita"
News to go
Covid Italia, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Fondi Difesa, per Draghi vanno aumentati
News to go
Mihajlovic, la malattia è tornata: "Darò altra lezione a leucemia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza