Mercoledì 10 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:29
comunicato stampa

MIAMI'S FUN WINE COMPANY AND CHRISTINA AGUILERA ANNOUNCE EXPANSION PLANS WITHIN FIRST MONTHS OF BUBBLY LAUNCH

10 agosto 2022 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

Company announces $10,000,000 Equity Offering and first of its kind Metaverse Portal

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fun Wine Company announces today that it is commencing a common share offering to finance global expansion of its unique and refreshingly delicious, flavored, 5.5% ABV, sparkling wine cocktails. In the past year, the company raised $10,000,000 in private placements of equity and convertible notes with private equity investors. Now, the company is raising an additional $10,000,000 with 2,500,000 common shares at $4.00 a share, in parallel offerings: One in the US, strictly to accredited investors; the other strictly overseas, to non-US investors. To invest, visit https://www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/fun-wine.

On the marketing front, newly appointed Chief Culture Officer Christina Aguilera confirms that the company is working with an innovative technology platform to create a Fun Wine Metaverse with online and offline components. The highly interactive virtual world will provide Fun Wine aficionados a 3-D experience that will enhance the brand's presence in a way that's entertaining and uniquely engaging. The company expects to introduce the Fun Wine Metaverse this fall. "This is one of the most exciting marketing concepts I have seen in my career," said Joe Peleg, Founder & CEO of Fun Wine. "The possibilities are endless! We look forward to working with the best-in-class leaders to create an amazing experience for our followers." Aguilera is also working alongside the company's Founder & CEO, Joe Peleg, to help Fun Wine with marketing activities in the US, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Fun Wine® is a Miami born, flavor first and gluten free wine cocktail that packs a punch with only 5.5% alcohol and 59 calories per 5 oz pour. The all-natural, tantalizing flavors are sweetened with zero calorie Monk Fruit Juice, the first ever in wine. Our Hard Bubbly Collection® includes Strawberry Rose Moscato, Peach Passion Moscato, Coconut Pineapple Chardonnay, and Sangria. The one-of-a-kind coffee flavored wine cocktails - Expresso Cabernet™️ and Cappuccino Chardonnay™️, make up the Café Graffiti Collection®. Fun Wine is sold in 750 ml glass and unique 330 ml aluminum bottles at select locations across the globe or online at http://shop.funwine.com. Stay up to date with the latest news and social content by following the conversation at Funwine.com or @funwineofficial

Media Contact: IMPACT BrokersRyan Stender, Email: rstender@impact-brokers.com

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875380/Graffiti_logo_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875381/XTINA_w_shadow_07_29_22.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza