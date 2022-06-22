Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 22 Giugno 2022
comunicato stampa

MIC Global Commences Underwriting at Lloyd's Through Syndicate 5183

22 giugno 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIC Global announces today that it has received approval for Lloyd's Syndicate 5183 to commence underwriting, effective immediately. Syndicate 5183 will be managed by Asta through Lloyd's syndicate in a box (SIAB) platform. 

Syndicate 5183 further cements MIC Global as an international leader in providing embedded insurance solutions to platform companies – a position which is further strengthened by the appointment of Erik Johnson as Senior Underwriting Manager in support of its objectives.  

Harry Croydon, CEO and Founder of MIC Global, said:  

"As a syndicate of Lloyd's, MIC Global can now offer companies highly rated, relevant, and affordable insurance products which can easily be embedded into their existing digital processes. This will accelerate the delivery of micro insurance products when and where customers need them, allowing access to cover that is not readily available through traditional insurance methods." 

Steve Haase, President of STP Insurance Services, LLC, a USA-based broker, spearheaded the organization of MIC Global's first two partnerships that will allow the company to underwrite business through Lloyds Syndicate 5183.    

The first partnership is with InsureTEK – a Loss Control as a Service (LCaaS) platform, that helps predict and prevent catastrophic water events before they happen.  

Michael P. Murphy, KM President, and CEO of InsureTEK comments:  

"When we were seeking a strategic partner to help us create an embedded cover for IoT water sensor systems, we searched the market for a company that understood the need to evolve in order to stay relevant. MIC Global brought an entrepreneur's spirit matched with a technical expertise that quite simply has become a cornerstone of our business. Their innovators and professionals are second to none in matching outside the box thinking with regulatory compliance." 

MIC Global's second account to be underwritten by Syndicate 5183 is h.way, a Hispanic-owned neobank built around the financial needs and issues facing the Hispanic community.   

Lionel Carrasco, Founder and CEO at h.way, said:  

"We have found that much of our customer base does not have health insurance. By partnering with MIC Global, we are helping our members get access to up to $1,000 for unexpected medical expenses as part of our h.way membership experience. MIC Global's value proposition clearly aligns with our company's purpose of providing equitable financial services and cultural-driven product innovation."  

Julian Tighe, CEO of Asta, adds: "We are delighted that MIC Global's Syndicate has received approval from Lloyd's to commence underwriting. Entry to Lloyd's allows MIC Global to greatly expand their reach. Collaborations like this are an excellent example of how Asta can assist forward-thinking organizations like MIC Global with accessing the Lloyd's market." 

Jamie Crystal, Executive Chairman of MIC Global, concludes: "We are thrilled to receive approval to provide embedded insurance solutions globally through our Lloyd's syndicate." 

For press enquiries or more information about MIC Global, visit https://www.micglobal.com or email Press@MICGlobal.com 

For more information about Asta, visit https://www.asta-uk.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842807/MIC_Global.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1842806/Lloyds.jpg

