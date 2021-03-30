Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 03:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:11 Europei Under 21, Slovenia-Italia 0-4: azzurrini ai quarti

22:34 Scanzi vaccinato, Berlinguer: "Sospeso da Cartabianca"

21:45 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "Virus non andrà via nemmeno con vaccino"

21:09 Vaccini Covid, Cirio a Figliuolo: "Meno fogli e più fiale"

21:03 Vaccino AstraZeneca, in Germania solo a over 60

20:56 Covid Italia, "impegno Lega per riaperture già da aprile"

20:39 Renzi: "Se non vai in Bahrain non hai attenzione..."

20:19 Cassa integrazione, Orlando: "Ore saranno azzerate per grandi aziende"

20:14 Assegno unico figli, ok da luglio: a chi spetta

19:51 M5S, Rousseau lancia raccolta fondi: "Serve vostro aiuto"

19:15 Covid Sicilia, dati falsi su contagi: oggi niente bollettino

18:54 Prosegue la corsa di Sinner, ai quarti di finale a Miami

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Michael Frohlich Joins Weber Shandwick as EMEA Chief Executive Officer

30 marzo 2021 | 18.06
LETTURA: 3 minuti

– Marketing Industry Veteran Tapped to Accelerate Integrated Client Solutions & Growth across the Region –

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced Michael Frohlich will join as chief executive officer, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). For more than two decades, Frohlich has held leadership roles at agencies across public relations, advertising and digital marketing. He joins Weber Shandwick from Ogilvy UK, where he was CEO and oversaw the restructuring of several disparate business units into a consolidated marketing network. Previously he was CEO of Ogilvy's public relations divisions in both EMEA and the UK.

In his role at Weber Shandwick, Frohlich will drive growth and oversee the development of communications and marketing solutions for clients across the EMEA region, integrating the sector and service expertise of Weber Shandwick with the offerings of the firm's EMEA-based specialist agencies: That Lot, Flipside and Prime Weber Shandwick. 

Frohlich will report to Weber Shandwick Chief Growth Officer Susan Howe, who has leadership responsibility for all the firm's regions. In addition, reporting to Gail Heimann, president and chief executive officer, Weber Shandwick, Frohlich will lead "The Global Transformation Program," an industry-first initiative designed to champion and export boundary-pushing innovation from EMEA around the world and ignite client-centric solutions on a global scale.

"Michael makes change happen," Heimann said. "He is a brave thinker, consummate strategist and the kind of leader who pushes for the best and brings the best out in everyone around him.  He is a stellar addition to our team."  

Howe added, "Michael's track record of fostering, collaborating and championing the kinds of integrated offers that clients need today is unparalleled. His deep communications expertise combined with his experience running cross-discipline businesses will bring incredible value to our already strong leadership team and operations across EMEA." 

Frohlich's career has spanned more than two decades, having held senior management roles at both boutique and large network agencies including Ogilvy, Bell Pottinger, Resonate Communications, VCCP and Shine Communications. He brings a broad range of expertise across marketing and communications, including brand strategy, advertising, PR, social/digital content, media, design and production. Frohlich is also a celebrated client leader, most recently serving as the senior lead of WPP's integrated British Airways team. Frohlich's leadership has garnered several industry accolades, including Campaign magazine's 2020 Head of Agency (Integrated Marketing). He was one of three top UK leaders to receive the Daily Telegraph Awards' "Most Promising Young UK Business Leader" title, and was named to the PRWeek UK Power Book for five consecutive years. 

"Weber Shandwick has made bold moves – across digital, innovation, analytics and organizational transformation – to transform the agency into the kind of deeply valued business partner that can solve problems plaguing not just chief communications officers, but CEOs and CMOs, as well. I can't wait to be a part of this incredible agency and work with the leadership team to help further bolster its evolution as we lean into the future together," Frohlich said. 

Weber Shandwick EMEA is one of the most celebrated agencies in the region with over 700 award wins in 16 years across 16 markets, including 27 Cannes Lions. The region's achievements have contributed to several of Weber Shandwick's global honors, such as PRovoke Global Agency of the Decade (2020). 

About Weber ShandwickWeber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Contact: Jill TannenbaumCompany: Weber Shandwick           Phone: 212-546-7815Email: jtannenbaum@webershandwick.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza marketing Industry Veteran Tapped EMEA chief executive officer marketing Michael
Vedi anche
Canale Suez, Ever Given: video-festa dei 'liberatori'
Fabio Fazio e l'intervista-imitazione a Piero Angela
Calenda: "Nel Pd passano 90% del tempo a parlare di loro stessi"
Domenica In, Belen si commuove: "Sono incinta..."
Vaccino covid, Figliuolo: "In arrivo 2,8 milioni di dosi"
Covid, Speranza: "Campagna vaccinazioni arma fondamentale"
Coronavirus
Vaccini Covid, Lazio attiva i turni di notte a Fiumicino
Festival Under One Sky, il cielo di Riyadh si illumina
Italia's Got Talent, ecco le magie del vincitore Stefano Bronzato
Bassetti-Ventura, il video dello scontro in tv
Sgarbi alla Camera: "Ho cancro e ho avuto covid, tolgo mascherina"
Covid Italia, Catena (Sacco): "Curva dei contagi decelera"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza