Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 30 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:53 Covid, Zaia: "Veneto resta zona bianca"

13:50 Covid, Gimbe: "8,3 mln di italiani non ancora vaccinati"

13:45 Mimmo Lucano, Salvini attacca: "Sinistra a caccia di gay candida condannati"

13:32 Migranti, Mimmo Lucano condannato: "Morto dentro, non c'è giustizia"

13:20 Tunisia, Sandra Milo: "Donna premier conquista eccezionale, sono felice"

13:17 Expo 2030, Alemanno: "Raggi fa tentativo recupero fuori tempo massimo"

13:11 Green pass obbligatorio, discoteche e capienze in prossimo Cdm

13:09 Migranti, Mimmo Lucano condannato: "Per me oggi finisce tutto"

13:05 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

12:58 Covid oggi Veneto, 472 contagi: bollettino 30 settembre

12:54 Manageritalia, nel terziario ripartono assunzioni per uscire da crisi e creare crescita

12:54 Milano, giro di corruzione in obitorio ospedale Sacco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Micreos secures €32 million for its endolysin-based platform as sustainable alternative to antibiotics

30 settembre 2021 | 09.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch biotechnology company Micreos announced it has secured another €32 million in funding to further develop its endolysin platform technology, based on targeted killing of only unwanted bacteria. This funding round will help Micreos accelerate its clinical development programs for atopic dermatitis, diabetic (MRSA) wounds and bloodstream infections, based on its pharmaceutical lead compounds, XZ.700 and SP.800.

Endolysins as precision anti-bacterials

In its search for solutions, Micreos' researchers, in close collaboration with the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich, turned to nature's own precision anti-bacterials, named endolysins. Unlike antibiotics, these highly specific enzymes have the ability to target only unwanted bacteria, while preserving the microbiome, comprising billions of 'good' bacteria, essential for our health. Endolysins are safe and environmentally friendly. Because of their working mechanism, development of resistance is not expected.

Addressing unmet medical needs

XZ.700 targets Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus), including the antibiotic-resistant MRSA, while preserving Staphylococcus epidermidis, considered to be beneficial on the skin and conducive to wound healing. SP.800 targets all staphylococcal species.

The XZ.700 and SP.800 clinical development programs includes the following indications:

"We're beginning to appreciate that the importance of biodiversity extends beyond the rainforest, right up to our very own bodies and wellbeing. Clinical studies demonstrate the interplay between the commensal microbiota on and inside our bodies, and our immune system, as demonstrated by the emergence and increase of many chronic diseases and even certain forms of cancer. This new paradigm requires a new approach, which we have embraced as our mission," says Mark Offerhaus, founder and CEO of Micreos.

About Micreos.

Micreos develops new biological therapies based on targeted killing of only unwanted bacteria, set to replace antibiotics in a wide range of applications, The company is viewed as a global leader in this field. Its proprietary endolysin technology has been created together with the Swiss Federal Technology Institute, ETH Zurich. Headquartered in The Hague, The Netherlands, Micreos runs its technology center in Zurich, with operations in the Netherlands and the USA. Under the Gladskin brand, Micreos has launched several endolysin-based OTC products for people with inflammatory skin conditions caused or aggravated by S. aureus, including acne, eczema and rosacea, and helped hundreds of thousands of people.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza approvvigionamento di fondi funding Micreos platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Mantova, denunciati 234 'furbetti' del reddito di cittadinanza
News to go
Altri tre morti sul lavoro, Draghi: "E' una strage"
News to go
Gb, effetto Brexit: da domani 1 ottobre passaporto obbligatorio
News to go
Elezioni Bologna, lettera di Berlusconi: "Città merita ben altro"
News to go
America Latina, migliaia in piazza per diritto all'aborto
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro, aumentano i giovani agricoltori: +8%
Covid, United Airlines licenzia 593 dipendenti no vax
News to go
Elezioni Milano, tour di Conte per la candidata sindaco Layla Pavone
News to go
Mattarella: "Vaccini e mezzi protezione in luoghi lavoro per ripartenza attività"
News to go
Elezioni Roma, botta e risposta Raggi-Gualtieri
News to go
Eruzione vulcano Canarie, lava raggiunge l'oceano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza