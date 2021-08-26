Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:20
Microland names Ashish Mahadwar as Chief Operating Officer

26 agosto 2021 | 06.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, India's leading digital IT transformation company, announced today the appointment of Ashish Mahadwar as its Chief Operating Officer. Ashish is based in Microland's San Jose, CA, office in the United States of America. He will focus on augmenting Microland's leadership and on scaling the organization's global business transformation ability for customers. The appointment enables Microland's Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Pradeep Kar, to focus on long-term strategic initiatives for the company.

Ashish re-joined Microland in August 2019 as President, Sales & Marketing. He brings 30+ years of global experience that prepares him to scale application, infrastructure, and consulting capabilities. Prior to Microland, Ashish was Chief Operating & Revenue Officer at a leading IT services company in the San Francisco Bay Area and before that he was a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital.

Over the past 2 years, Ashish has defined and sharpened Microland's 3-horizon model for growth and a means to negotiate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic:

"Ashish will lead all business functions globally. He will drive greater adoption of platform-led services, productization enabling faster time-to-value to customers, and verticalization of solutions. I have enormous faith in his leadership and in his wisdom to respond to customers and employees with empathy," noted Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Microland Ltd.

Ashish sees Microland as uniquely positioned in the IT services market. "Microland has a track record of innovation, partnerships and consistent world-class global delivery, which enables our customer's digital journeys. I am excited by the opportunity we have to accelerate our effort to build a global, platform-led Digital First services company," said Ashish on being appointed as COO.

Ashish is passionate about Diversity & Inclusion (D&I). He believes that inclusive organizations are better at fostering new ideas and is the executive sponsor for Microland's D&I initiative.

Ashish is an avid believer in self-development, a world-traveler with a keen interest in cultures and history and indulges in biking and golf when time permits.

About Microland

Microland's delivery of digital is all about making technology do more and intrude less. As we help enterprises move to next-gen technologies, we make sure this embrace of brilliance is predictable, reliable, and stable.

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bangalore, India, Microland is comprised of more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microland.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1600644/Ashish_Mahadwar_Microland.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg

