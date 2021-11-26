Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 11:23
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Microland recognised as an Innovator in the Avasant's Intelligent ITOps Services 2021-2022 RadarView

26 novembre 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, ATLANTA and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland, a global digital transformation leader, is delighted to announce today that it has been recognized as an Innovator in the Avasant RadarView™ Intelligent Automation Services 2021–2022 report.

Assessing Microland's practice maturity, partnership ecosystem, and investment and innovation in Intelligent Automation, Avasant Group has identified Microland as one of the top service providers that has demonstrated continuous innovation and significantly enhanced services portfolio.

Speaking about this recognition, Satish Sukumar, Chief Automation Officer, Microland said, "This recognition underlines Microland's capability and expertise in delivering truly intelligent and automated ITOps to our global customers. Leveraging Intelligeni, our AIOps and Intelligent Operations platform, and combining it with our MinimalOps operating model derived from SRE principles, Microland is enabling enterprises to deliver unfaltering digital experiences to their consumers and stakeholders."

In the RadarView™ report, Avasant evaluated 45 technology service providers to recognize top companies which delivered the most value to the market during the past 12 months; in supporting the enterprise adoption of intelligent automation. It also offers an analysis of each service provider's capabilities in technology and delivery support, thus enabling organizations to identify the right strategic partners for ITOps.

Avasant commented on the recognition, "Microland's suite of intelligent IT transformation offerings and MinimalOps framework in conjunction with strategic investments to make IT operations autonomous with AI; has positioned Microland as an innovator in Avasant's Intelligent ITOps Services 2021-2022 RadarView™. Microland is well poised to support transition of data-heavy IT infrastructure from standalone point to data-driven automation and perform complex diagnostic steps requiring L3 efforts, with reduced cost and enhanced service quality."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable, and stable.

In the COVID -19 impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes. 

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America.

Read more:  https://www.microland.com/

About Avasant

Avasant is ranked among the "The Best of The World's Best Outsourcing Advisors" by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), a position of honor derived from a ten-year track record of outstanding performance. Working with seasoned professionals of 20 years of average industry-honed expertise and having conducted 1000+ engagements in over 40 countries, Avasant's next generation consulting and advisory methods have made it the top-ranked firm in its class, with accolades from numerous organizations, including: Vault, NOA, IAOP, and Wall Street Journal.

Read More: https://avasant.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696559/Avasant_ITOps_recognition__Microland.jpg

in Evidenza