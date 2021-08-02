Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 02 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 11:50
comunicato stampa

Microland recognized as 'Finalist' in the Microsoft 2021 Government Partner of the Year Awards

02 agosto 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microland today announced it has been named a finalist (runner-up) in the Microsoft 2021 Government Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored with this recognition among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Microland_Logo

Speaking on the recognition Ashish Mahadwar, President of Microland, noted: "The 25-year Microsoft-Microland relationship scales a new high with this recognition. With global scale and over 2,500+ Microsoft experts, Microland continues to help customers assess, implement, manage and transform their IT and application infrastructure. Our work with the Ealing Council to make digital happen in citizen services, when it was most needed, gives us a strong sense of gratification, and this recognition is a motivation to continue to excel in what we do for our customers."

"Microland partnered with the Council to build the right fit digital transformation strategy. The solutions centered around Dynamics 365 have digitally transformed the Council—saving money, increasing efficiency and improving the delivery time for our customers," noted Peter Greenham, Head of IT at Ealing Council.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Microland was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services to the London Council of Ealing under the Government vertical.

Hugh Eaton, Vice President - Worldwide Government, Microsoft said, "As part of Ealing Council's digital transformation, Microland has enabled the Council to move from paper-based processes to digital, drive operational and cost efficiencies and, most importantly, deliver an enhanced online experience to local citizens through the Council portal. We can only achieve our mission to empower every member of society by combining expertise and skills with partners who share our desire to put people and communities at the heart of everything we do. Microland does just that."

About Microland

Microland's commitment to "Making Digital Happen" allows technology to do more and intrude less. We make it easier for enterprises to transition to nextGen digital infrastructure through our extensive service portfolio including Cloud and Data Center, Networks, Digital Workplace, Cybersecurity and Industrial IoT. We ensure that the embrace of the digital services is predictable, reliable and stable.

In the COVID impacted world, Microland is making digital happen for enterprises with a laser focus on services that are more relevant to our clients and prospects than ever before, guaranteeing business outcomes.  

Incorporated in 1989 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Microland has more than 4,500 digital specialists across offices and delivery centers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America.

Read more here: https://www.microland.com/

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343841/Microland_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza